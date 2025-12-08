How Good Of A Fit Would Jason Beck Be For Georgia Tech's Opening At Offensive Coordinator?

The search continues for Georgia Tech as they seek to land their offensive coordinator of the future. Whoever is hired will have big shoes to fill with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner leaving for Florida. Faulkner had the No.12 total offense in the country. Let’s take a look at another candidate who could be a prime candidate to be an offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Today, we will be studying Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Background/Resume

1. Early Coaching Foundation/Intern (2007–2012)

Jason Beck began his coaching career as an intern at BYU under Bronco Mendenhall in 2007, followed by a season at LSU under Les Miles in 2008. These early roles introduced him to high-level offensive systems and set the foundation for his quarterback-development philosophy. In 2009–2011, Beck coached quarterbacks at Weber State, where he helped guide Cameron Higgins to school records in career passing yards, completions, and efficiency—cementing Higgins as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Big Sky history. Beck then earned his first offensive coordinator position at Simon Fraser in 2012, marking his initial step into leading an entire offense.

2. BYU Quarterbacks Coach (2013–2015)

Beck returned to his alma mater BYU from 2013–15 as the quarterbacks coach, where he mentored standout dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill. His 2015 season was highlighted by coaching freshman Tanner Mangum, who became the nation’s only freshman quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards while completing over 60% of his passes. This period established Beck as a rising offensive mind known for maximizing quarterback talent and building efficient passing systems.

3. ACC Breakthrough at Virginia and Syracuse (2016–2023)

From 2016–2021, Beck served as quarterbacks coach at Virginia, overseeing one of the most productive eras in Cavalier passing history. Under his guidance, UVA produced six seasons of 20+ touchdown passers. Bryce Perkins emerged as his most notable protégé, becoming the program’s career leader in total offense (7,910 yards) in just two seasons and ranking No. 6 nationally in total offense in 2019. Beck also coached Brennan Armstrong to lead the nation’s No. 2 passing offense in 2021. He then joined Syracuse as quarterbacks coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. Despite injuries, Syracuse set a season-opening record with 677 yards and produced a 1,000-yard rusher in LeQuint Allen. Beck helped improve Syracuse’s passing efficiency from 108th nationally in 2021 to 40th in 2022 while ranking second in the ACC in red-zone offense.

4. New Mexico Offensive Coordinator (2024)

Beck’s most recent position came at New Mexico in 2024, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Under his leadership, the Lobos finished first in the Mountain West in total offense and red-zone offense, while ranking fourth in the FBS with 484.3 yards per game. New Mexico also ranked fifth nationally in rushing offense (253.6 YPG) and led the conference in first downs (298). Quarterback Devon Dampier thrived in Beck’s system, ranking No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 12 nationally in points responsible for (188) while finishing second in the league in passing yards (2,768). This season solidified Beck as one of the most impactful offensive minds in college football, leading to his move to Utah.

5. Utah Utes (2025)

Beck led one of the best offenses in the country, and a team that couldn’t be stopped in the Big 12. Although it was his second opportunity as an offensive coordinator, he relished the role. Utah was the highest-ranked offense in the Big 12. They hit a season-high 63 points against Cal Poly. Utah crossed 50 points four times this season, including three times in a four-game stretch in conference play against Colorado, Baylor, and Kansas State. It was his first major coordinator job at the Power 4 level, and he thrived.

Pluses: ​​

Had one of the best offenses in the country: Utah ranked No.6 in total offense this season, averaging 478.6 yards per game. They also had the No.6 scoring offense in the country, averaging 40.9 points per game. They were tied fifth in the nation with 66 touchdowns in 2025. The Utes couldn’t be stopped this season and punished defenses all season.

Developed Devon Dampier: Devon Dampier came over from New Mexico as a transfer this year. He went on to have a career year for the Utah Utes. He set career-highs in completion percentage, and passing touchdowns. Dampier threw for 2,180 yards and 22 touchdowns. Dampier had just five interceptions. He also rushed for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the Utes to a No.15 final college football ranking to end the season. That speaks volumes when Dampier struggled during his sophomore season with turnovers and played much better under the teaching of Jason Beck.

He has dealt with mobile quarterbacks: The heir apparent is Aaron Philo for the Yellow Jackets as they move into a new era. Philo has shown he can be a mobile quarterback and an elite passer who can strike fear into defenses. Beck would be able to get the most out of his talent and even get Philo to play at an unreal level and get the Yellow Jackets to where they want to be in 2026. With his expertise in coaching quarterbacks and an offense it would be just a matter of time until Philo was a top player in the country under Beck.

Minuses:

It may be tough to get him to leave: After so much success his first year with Utah, it may be hard to persuade Beck to leave an already good thing. However, coming to an ACC program on the rise and on the edge of making a College Football Playoff could be something that entices Beck. There is no relationship between him and Coach Key, but he certainly is one of the best offensive minds in the sport and could get the most out of the Georgia Tech talent.

Will Georgia Tech hire Jason Beck?

As I alluded to earlier, this may be a hard one to deliver, but Coach Key currently has 36 candidates in mind. You have to think he is searching long and wide to figure out who would be an ideal fit for his program. Obviously, relationships are critical, and they matter, but sometimes having a young, intelligent mind can also do wonders and help the direction of your program. With Beck continuing to rise, it could be a match made in heaven if Key hires him. How likely is tough to determine at the moment, but it will be something to monitor.

