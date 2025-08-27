ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week One Game
Game week is finally here.
College football is back in full force this weekend and there are some big games across the country, particularly in the ACC. Clemson vs LSU, Miami vs Notre Dame, Syracuse vs Tennessee, Florida State vs Alabama, and Georgia Tech vs Colorado are some of the biggest week one games and the conference would have a lot of momentum if they can find a way to win multiple of them.
Let's pick the winners (Note, I will have a full breakdown and preview of Georgia Tech vs Colorado later in the week).
Thursday
1. East Carolina at NC State (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
NC State is one of the more underrated teams in the ACC and they tend to perform well when that is the case. The Wolfpack will get an easy win at home.
Final Score: NC State 38, ECU 17
2. Elon at Duke (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network+)
Duke has a huge week two game vs Illinois and the Blue Devils will get to prepare early for them after taking care of business on Thursday night.
Final Score: Duke 45, Elon 10
Friday
3. Kennesaw State at Wake Forest (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Wake might not be one of the best teams in the ACC this season, but they are not going to struggle against the Owls.
Final Score: Wake Forest 34, KSU 13
Saturday
4. Syracuse vs No. 24 Tennessee (In Atlanta, 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC)
Syracuse is going to be replacing a lot of talent off of last year's team and the Orange are not going to get to ease into the season. While the Volunteers have a lot of talent that they need to replace, this program has been recruiting at a high level and they are going to be the more talented team on Saturday afternoon. Expect a tight one early, but the talent on Tennesee will be too much for the Orange at the end of the day.
Final Score: Tennessee 31, Syracuse 14
5. Duquesne at Pittsburgh (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Nothing much to see here. The Panthers get a win to start the season 1-0.
Final Score: Pitt 52, Duquesne 7
6. Fordham at Boston College (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra)
Again, this is another ACC team that is going to open the season with an easy win and get to 1-0.
Final Score: Boston College 48, Fordham 0
7. Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (3:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
The Cardinals are going to be a contender in the ACC this season and have a soft start the schedule. The first win of the year will be an easy one for this team.
Final Score: Louisville 65, EKU 13
8. No. 8 Alabama at Florida State (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Florida State is looking to put their 2-10 season behind them, but they don't get to ease into the schedule at all. Alabama is expected to be amongst the teams competing for the SEC Championship and the national championship this season after an uneven year one under Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson are the more talented team by a longshot in this game and while FSU gets the home field advantage, I think Alabama has too much for the Seminoles.
Final Score: Alabama 41, Florida State 17
9. Coastal Carolina at Virginia (6:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Year four for Tony Elliott is going to start out with a home game against Coastal Carolina and Elliott really needs this game. The Cavaliers have not made a bowl game under him and have brought in 30 plus transfers to make a push. UVA is the more talented team in this game, but it would not shock me if it is closer than many project.
Final Score: Virginia 31, CCU 20
10. No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Arguably the biggest game of the weekend, Clemson is looking to prove that it is back amongst the nations elite with a win against LSU. While Clemson has not left the national stage, they have not been as dominant over the past four seasons, but they return a wealth of experience and have a lot of NFL talent across the board. LSU is under pressure in this game, as they have not won a week one game under Brian Kelly. The matchup of quarterbacks is great, the atmosphere should be phenomenal, and this has the potential to be an instant class. Give me Clemson at home to protect their home turf.
Final Score: Clemson 27, LSU 24
11. East Texas A&M at SMU (9:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
SMU is hoping to get back to the CFP this season and they start with a home win.
Final Score: SMU 63, East Texas A&M 3
12. California at Oregon State (10:30 p.m. ET ESPN)
The Golden Bears are projected to be among the worst teams in the ACC this season, but they have an opportunity to get a road win against a former Pac-12 rival. Former Duke/Texas QB Maalik Murphy is taking over in Corvallis and I think he is going to lead the Beavers to a victory.
Final Score: Oregon State 28, Cal 20
Sunday
13. Virginia Tech vs South Carolina (3:00 p.m. ET ESPN)
The Hokies are going to start the season in Atlanta against LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina. The Gamecocks were close to getting in the CFP last season and with Sellers and defensive end Dylan Stewart, South Carolina is going to have a serious talent advantage. Hokies head coach Brent Pry needs a win in this game, but he is not going to get it.
Final Score: South Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 16
14.Notre Dame at Miami (7:30 p.m. ET ABC)
Another massive opportunity for the ACC. Miami is hoping to start the Carson Beck era strong with a win against the team that was the national runner-up a season ago. Notre Dame brings in the best running back in the country, a salty defense, and one of the top offensive lines you'll see. However, quarterback C.J. Carr is making his first start, and I expect Miami to be much improved on defense, while also having a rowdy atmosphere on their side. Most are picking the Fighting Irish, but I like the Hurricanes in a small upset.
Final Score: Miami 28, Notre Dame 27
Monday
15. TCU at North Carolina (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Let the Bill Belichick era begin at North Carolina. This game is going to be fascinating because it is anyone's guess what the Tar Heels are going to look like exactly under arguably the greatest NFL coach of all time. TCU meanwhile is expected to be among the many teams competing for the Big 12 Championship and quarterback Josh Hoover is very underrated. While TCU has disappointed in season openers under Sonny Dykes, they get a road win vs North Carolina.
Final Score: TCU 34, UNC 23