ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week Three Game
The week three slate in college football does not have many blockbuster type of games, but the one game that involves a ranked team this week happens to have an ACC team involved. No. 24 Boston College is taking their act on the road after a 2-0 start and they hope to be able to pull off another upset when they face Missouri. The Tigers have faced two overmatched opponents to start the year, but they have looked strong so far. Can Bill O'Brien find a way to pull off another upset?
Other big games in the conference include Florida State hosting Memphis, Pitt and West Virginia renewing their rivalry, and Virginia hosting Maryland. All three of those ACC teams could use a win or their bowl hopes could take a hit.
So who will be the winners this week? It was a rougher week for me last week as I went 8-5 compared to 13-2 in week one bringing my overall record to 21-7.
Note: I will have a full preview and prediction for Georgia Tech and VMI later.
Saturday, Sept. 14th
1. Memphis at Florida State (-6.5), 12:00 p.m ET, ESPN
After an 0-2 start, Florida State got a much needed bye week ahead of their matchup with Memphis, The Tigers have an explosive offense and are thought to be one of the group of five teams that can contend for a playoff spot, making this a dangerous game for FSU. There has been nothing to suggest Florida State will play well in this game, but I think the bye week will have helped and they will find a way to win at home.
Final Score: FSU 31, Memphis 24
2. Louisiana Tech at NC State (-21.5), 12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
NC State was one of the preseason sleeper picks in the ACC and they still could have a say in the conference race, but they have looked horrible so far. After struggling against FCS Western Carolina, they were dismantled by Tennessee last week. They are big favoirtes against a bad Louisiana Tech team this week and while I think they should win comfortably, I don't know if they cover. They still are recovering from that loss and might be looking ahead to Clemson next week.
Final Score: NC State 35, Louisiana Tech 17
3. No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri (-16), 12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network
The only ranked matchup of the day. This would be a massive statement for the Eagles if they could go on the road and get the win, but they are facing a really talented Missouri team. The Tigers have not faced real competition yet though and that could play in Boston College's favor, but I think Missouri is too explosive on offense and they can limit the Eagles run game. Not a blowout, but Missouri wins.
Final Score: Missouri 38, Boston College 28
4. West Virginia (-2) at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
One of the most underrated rivalries in the country, this should be a fun edition of the backyard brawl. Pitt had a great comeback vs Cincinnati last week and hope they can get another win at home this week and reach 3-0. West Virginia bounced back after getting blown out by Penn State, but are they good enough to be trusted as road favorites? I am leaning Pitt here, though I don't feel strongly about it.
Final Score: Pitt 28, West Virginia 24
5, Ball State at No. 10 Miami (-36.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Miami showed no signs of a letdown last week when they faced FAMU and they are going against another overmatched opponent this week. I don't expect this game to be close and with a game against a dangerous USF team on deck next week, Miami may want to get up and then get their best players out of the game to rest for next week.
Final score: Miami 49, Ball State 10
6. UConn at Duke (-16.5), 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Manny Diaz is off to a 2-0 start at Duke and got an overtime win at Northwestern last week. For the Blue Devils to have a chance at a bowl game, they need this win and while UConn scored a lot of points last week, they looked horrible in their week one game vs Maryland. I think Diaz gets the win and continues the hot start for Duke.
Final Score: Duke 42, UConn 20
7. NC Central at North Carolina, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
North Carolina gets another easy game to start their year and this is one of those games where they hope to leave healthy as it should never be in doubt.
Final Score: North Carolina 45, NC Central 7
8. Virginia Tech (-14.5) at Old Dominion, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Hokies have not looked good to start the season so far and that is surprising considering they return so many veteran players. Virginia Tech has had a slow start in both games and it cost them in their loss vs Vanderbilt. The passing attack is still struggling to get off the ground and Old Dominion is a team that has played the Hokies well, not to mention they almost won against South Carolina in week one. I think Virginia Tech wins, but it might be closer than you think.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, ODU 13
9. No. 5 Ole Miss (-22.5) at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. ET, CW Network
Wake Forest dropped a heartbreaker to Virginia last week and now have to try and rebound vs the No. 5 team in the country. Ole Miss has looked great to start, but like a lot of other teams, the competition has not been great. I don't think Wake has the defense to make this a game and the Rebels should cruise in this one.
Final Score: Ole Miss 52, Wake Forest 17
10. Maryland (-2.5) at Virginia, 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
This would be a huge win for Tony Elliott and Virginia. This is a program that has been struggling since he took over, but this would be a good win and get the Cavaliers to 3-0. Making a bowl game would be a good accomplishment this season and they might need this win to do so. Maryland dropped a close game vs Michigan State last week after dominating week one vs UConn. I think this game will be close, but I think UVA will find a way to win.
Final Score: UVA 38, Maryland 35
11. San Diego State at Cal (-18.5), 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Who is ready for some ACC Football after dark? Cal pulled off a big upset vs Auburn last week and now must avoid the letdown game vs San Diego State. I could see this game being close to start due to that, but Cal will find a way to win ahead of their matchup with Florida State next week.
Final Score: Cal 31, SDSU 17