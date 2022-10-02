ACC Football: Scoreboard and Results from Week Five

The ACC once again had some of the biggest games of the weekend in week five and the conference picture has more clarity as the day has come to a close. Clemson is the clear favorite in the conference now and the Coastal division is still as chaotic as ever.

Here are the scores and results from week five of ACC Football.

Boston College 34 (2-3), Louisville 33 (2-3)

Boston College got a big victory over Louisville on Saturday Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

When it looked like Boston College was dead in the water, they find a way to get a win as a double-digit underdog over Louisville. This is the kind of loss that might just get Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield fired too. Boston College had been terrible heading into this game and the fact that they lost to this Eagles team is indicative of where this Cardinals season and the program are heading. Credit to Jeff Hafley for getting a big win.

North Carolina 41 (4-1), Virginia Tech 10 (2-3)

The Tar Heels opened up ACC play with a dominant performance against Virginia Tech. It was of course headlined by Drake Maye, who had five combined touchdowns on the day and 363 yards through the air. Even against a terrible North Carolina defense, Virginia Tech could not score, and this team could be in trouble the rest of the way. North Carolina could really claim an early hold on the Coastal with a win over Miami next week.

Wake Forest 31 (4-1), Florida State 21 (4-1)

Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

After losing a close game to Clemson last week, it was anyone's guess how Wake Forest would respond. They were impressive against Florida State, who came into this game with a lot of confidence. The Demon Deacon's defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive of the game but was tough to score on afterward. Jordan Travis was solid in this game, but kicking woes also cost Florida State points on some drives. FSU must get over this game quickly with NC State on deck for next week.

Syracuse 59 (5-0), Wagner 0

The Orange remained undefeated with as easy of a win as you'll ever see and now will have a bye week before the really tough part of their schedule begins. Syracuse is 5-0 for the first time since 1987

Duke 38 (4-1), Virginia 17 (2-3)

I picked Virginia to win this game, but man was I wrong. The Cavaliers looked terrible on the road against Duke and they could not even eclipse 300 yards of total offense. This season has already been a disaster under Tony Elliott and might get worse before it gets better. Duke keeps rolling and wins Mike Elko's ACC opener and will head to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech next week.

Georgia Tech 26 (2-3), Pitt 21 (3-2)

The Yellow Jackets start the Brent Key era off 1-0 and pulled one of the biggest upsets of the weekend. Georgia Tech's defense was fantastic and forced three second-half turnovers on their way to a win. The offense was not perfect, but Hassan Hall was fantastic in running the ball and Jeff Sims did just enough to win. This is a horrible loss for Pitt and their offense looked terrible for much of the game. Israel Abanaikanda got hurt, but that should not matter. Georgia Tech will face Duke, while Pitt will take on Virginia Tech.

Clemson 30 (5-0), NC State 20 (4-1)

Clemson remained undefeated on Saturday night by beating NC State Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson is now the runaway favorite to win the ACC and has emerged as a playoff contender after beating NC State last night. The Tiger's offense looked pretty good and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put in solid performances and the defense held NC State to only 20 points. It was not a bad effort by the Wolfpack, but now they are going to be playing catchup in the ACC Atlantic now. Clemson heads on the road to face Boston College next week and NC State will host Florida State.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's stunning win over Pitt

Georgia Tech pulls massive upset over Pitt

Watch: Former Yellow Jacket Jared Ivey makes game-winning play for Ole Miss vs Kentucky

Know your opponent: Three guys to know on Pitt's defense

Know your opponent: Three Players to know on Pitt's defense

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for matchup with Pitt

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch vs Pitt

What does ESPN's FPI and SP+ project for Georgia Tech vs Pitt

Georgia Tech releases first depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pitt

Pat Narduzzi comments on facing Georgia Tech since they fired Geoff Collins