ACC Power Rankings: Week 10
Week nine in the ACC is now over and we are heading into the final month of the season with a clear championship picture.
Miami, Clemson, Pitt, and SMU remain unbeaten in conference play heading into November and it seems like we are going to get a combination of these four teams playing for the title. The one team that could crash that party is Virginia Tech, who is the only team other than the top four that has one conference loss. The Hokies still have a chance to make noise in the ACC.
So how did week nine shake up this week's ACC Power Rankings?
17. Florida State (1-7, 1-6). Last week: 17
Florida State did not stand much of a chance against Miami on Saturday and they never really seemed to have a shot. The defense was able to contain Cam Ward somewhat, but the offense could not move the ball and they could not stop the run. FSU is now going to miss a bowl and they will host North Carolina next Saturday.
16. Stanford (2-6, 1-4). Last week: 16
Stanford fought hard against Wake Forest at home yesterday, but they could not get the victory and now must win out if they want to reach a bowl game. The Cardinal defense was not able to slow down the Wake Forest passing attack and now they must go across the country to face NC State.
15. Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2). Last week: 15
Wake Forest won against Stanford yesterday and now they are amongst the slog of teams that is 4-4 in the ACC. The offense did most of the work yesterday and that win was huge for Wake's possible chances of making a bowl. The Demon Deacons are off next week before beginning the final stretch of the season.
14. Cal (4-4, 0-4). Last week: 14
Cal still does not have an ACC win, but they snapped their losing streak by thumping former Pac-12 rival Oregon State yesterday. The Golden Bears got a great game from Fernando Mendoza (364 yards) and they now just need two more wins to clinch bowl eligibility. Will they find a way to get it done in their first year in the conference? They are off next week.
13. Virginia (4-4, 2-3). Last week: 10
Virginia found themselves favored against North Carolina on Saturday, but they were blown out at home 41-14. Virginia's defense continues to struggle, giving up nearly 300 yards passing to Jacolby Criswell and over 100 yards rushing to Omarion Hampton. This team felt like it was improved this year under Tony Elliott, but this was a setback. They need two wins to reach bowl eligibility and have a bye week to figure some things out.
12. Boston College (4-4, 1-3). Last week: 11
It looked like Boston College had Louisville on the ropes Friday night when they went up 20-0, but they allowed the Cardinals to come back. The defense struggled to stop the Louisville offense and that loss dropped Boston College to 4-4. They have a bye week to try and figure some things out and the Eagles are yet another ACC team that is two wins away from making a bowl game.
11. NC State (4-4, 1-3). Last week: 12
NC State was off this week and is back in action vs Stanford at home on Saturday.
10. North Carolina (4-4, 1-3). Last week: 13
After losing four straight games, North Carolina got back in the win column on Saturday by beating Virginia 41-14. Considering how the past few games had gone, this was an impressive effort from the Tar Heels, especially from the defense. They still have bowl hopes alive and head to Tallahassee next week to face 1-7 Florida State.
9. Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3). Last week: 9
The Yellow Jackets dropped their second straight game on Saturday when they fell to Virginia Tech and there might not be a team that needed a bye week more than Georgia Tech. Quarterback Haynes King is still hurt and did not play yesterday and neither did linebacker Kyle Efford. With a remaining schedule that includes Miami, NC State, and Georgia, they are going to need those players to have a chance at going to a bowl game.
8. Syracuse (5-2, 2-2). Last week: 5
Syracuse was blown out on the road Thursday night vs Pitt and turnovers were the culprit. Quarterback Kyle McCord did not play well and put the team in bad position time and again by throwing interceptions. This team is likely out of the ACC race now and will host a surging Virginia Tech team on Saturday.
7. Louisville (5-3, 3-2). Last week: 7
The Cardinals were in real trouble of having a bad loss on Friday night vs Boston College, but Tyler Shough and Ja'Corey Brooks brought them back and got them a win. Louisville has a huge chance to shake up the ACC race on Saturday when they go to Clemson.
6. Duke (6-2, 2-2). Last week: 6
Give credit to Duke. They were big underdogs at home and went to overtime with SMU, but the two-point play did not work and the Blue Devils probably lost their shot at being a contender in the ACC. They still have a chance to shake things up this week when they travel to Miami to face the undefeated Hurricanes, a chance for Manny Diaz to face his former program.
5. Virginia Tech (5-3, 3-1). Last week: 8
Don't look now, but Virginia Tech has now won three in a row and still has a shot in the ACC. The offense was not great vs Georgia Tech yesterday, but the defense did more than enough to win. Keep an eye on the status of running back Bhayshul Tuten, who was injured in the game yesterday. Can Virginia Tech win their fourth straight game on Saturday on the road at Syracuse?
4. SMU (7-1, 4-0). Last week: 4
SMU was on the ropes Saturday night vs Duke, but they pulled it out and moved to 7-1 and stayed unbeaten in the ACC. The Mustangs are going to face Pitt on Saturday and the winner of that game is going to be well positioned to be a threat to Miami and Clemson in the ACC.
3. Pitt (7-0, 3-0). Last week: 3
Keep doubting Pitt at your own risk. The Panthers dismantled Syraucuse on Thursday and remain unbeaten in the ACC. The Panthers have a tough schedule to finish the year out, but they are very much a factor in the ACC heading into November. A huge road test at SMU awaits next Saturday.
2. Clemson (6-1, 5-0). Last week: 2
Clemson was off this week and will be back in action next Saturday vs Louisville.
1. Miami (8-0, 4-0). Last week: 1
Miami was never really in danger Saturday vs Florida State. Their run game dominated against the Seminoles and the defense did not allow them to do anything. One thing to watch going forward is that Florida State was able to pressure Cam Ward and keep him contained on Saturday. The Hurricanes still are the best team in the confernece and now will face Duke on Saturday as they look to move to 9-0.
