ACC Power Rankings: Week 12
There has been a shakeup in the ACC.
Last week, both Miami and SMU exited the weekend unbeaten in conference play and controlling their own destiny to get to the ACC Championsip. While both teams still do, Miami has stumbled for the first time. The Hurricanes went on the road to Georgia Tech and lost 28-23 and now the Hurricanes have to win out to make the conference title game. The Yellow Jackets are now bowl eligible for the second consecutive season for the first time since 2013-2014.
SMU was off this weekend and Clemson was the beneficiary of Miami losing to Georgia Tech. While the Hurricanes hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers, now Clemson just needs the Hurricanes to be upset one more time.
So how did yesterday's results shape up this weeks power rankings?
17. Florida State (1-9, 1-7). Last week: 17
Florida State's latest humiliation came at the hands of Notre Dame. The Seminoles were non-competitive in a 52-3 loss and it just adds to the misery that has been the 2024 season for the Seminoles.
16. Stanford (2-7, 1-5). Last week: 16
Stanford was off this week and they will face Louisville next week.
15. Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3). Last week: 15
Wake Forest and their hopes of making a bowl game were dealt a huge blow on Friday when they lost to Cal. It looked like the Demon Deacons might be able to come back and win, but the Golden Bears were able to hang on. Dave Clawson's team travels to Chapel Hill next week for a game against North Carolina.
14. NC State (5-5, 2-4). Last week: 11
The Wolfpack offense was stifled by Manny Diaz and Duke yesterday and now the Wolfpack will have to win against either Georgia Tech or North Carolina to clinch another bowl trip. They are off next Saturday before they travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on a Thursday night.
13. Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3). Last week: 8
The Hokies took the biggest tumble this weekend and there is real doubt about whether they are going to make a bowl game or not after losing to Clemson. This has been a disappointing season in Blacksburg and it might just get worse. After their bye week next week, Virginia Tech faces Pitt.
12. Cal (5-4, 1-4). Last week: 14
Cal got their first ever ACC win on Friday night and are now one step closer to getting to a bowl game. Fernando Mendoza threw for nearly 400 yards and the Cal defense was able to come up with key turnovers in critical moments. The Golden Bears host Syracuse next week with an opportunity to clinch a spot in a bowl game.
11. North Carolina (5-4, 2-3). Last week- 10
North Carolina was off this week and are back in action next Saturday vs Wake Forest.
10. Boston College (5-4, 2-3). Last week- 12
The Eagles secured a big win yesterday vs Syracuse and they did it behind a powerful run game. Kyle Robichaux rushed for nearly 200 yards and the Eagles beat the Orange in a shootout. After stumbling for a few games, Bill O'Brien's team is now one win away from making a bowl game. The Eagles have an opportunity to shake up the ACC next week when they go to SMU.
9. Virginia (5-4, 3-3). Last week: 13
The Cavaliers deserve a lot of credit for being able to put some recent losses behind them and go on the road and upset Pittsburgh. It was not always pretty, but Tony Elliott's team got the win and are closer to reaching a bowl game, which would be a step in the right direction for this program. They will face a massive test next week vs Notre Dame.
8. Syracuse (6-3, 3-3). Last week: 6
Syracuse has had a problem with consistency this season and after having a big comeback vs Virginia Tech last week, they had a dud vs Boston College and are now at 6-3. This team is as up and down as any in the conference and they are going to need to be back up when they travel to Cal next weekend.
7. Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3). Last week- 9
What a day it was in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets run game ran up and down and all over Miami in their win yesterday and the defense was able to stop Cam Ward just enough on third and fourth down to win the game. It is a huge win for the program and now Brent Key has the Yellow Jackets bowling yet again. Georgia Tech is off next Saturday before facing NC State on a Thursday night
6. Pitt (7-2, 3-2). Last week- 4
Remember when Pitt was undefeated and looking to be a realy ACC contender? It was only two weeks ago but after losing to Virginia as a touchdown favorite, the Panthers are seemingly out of the race now. For the second straight week, it was the offense that was too slow to get going and scored only 19 points. Can Pat Narduzzi find a way to beat Clemson next week?
5. Duke (7-3, 3-3). Last week: 7
Give the Blue Devils a lot of credit. After blowing a chance to upset Miami, Duke got back up and went to Raleigh and beat their rivals. The defense was really solid and Maalik Murphy threw for 245 yards in the win over NC State. Duke is off next week and then faces Virginia Tech and Wake Forest to close out the season.
4. Louisville (6-3, 4-2). Last week: 5
Louisville was off this week and are back in action next Saturday vs Stanford.
3. Clemson (7-2, 6-1). Last week- 3
The Tigers bounced back from their loss to Louisville on Saturday and their defense was able to bottle up Virginia Tech in a 24-14 win. Now, Clemson needs to beat Pitt next weekend and hope Miami loses another game, but for this week at least, Dabo Swinney's team is still alive in the ACC race.
2. Miami (9-1, 5-1). Last week- 1
For the first time all year, Miami is not No. 1. The Hurricanes made too many mistakes and could not convert on 3rd and 4th down against Georgia Tech and lost. The Hurricanes offense was held to its lowest point total all season and the defense continued to have problems against the run. Miami is not out of the ACC race or playoff race, but yesterday made the margins thin.
1. SMU (8-1, 5-1). Last week- 2
Look who is on top now. With Miami losing, SMU is now the only unbeaten team in the conference. They were off yesterday and are back in action next Saturday vs Boston College.
