ACC Power Rankings: Week Eight
While week seven was crazy around the landscape of college football, it was relatively mild around the ACC. A lot of teams were on their bye week and not one underdog won outright this week.
Clemson struggled slightly early in their game, but won 49-14. Cal came all the way across the country and played Pitt tough, but fell short in the end. Georgia Tech won a crazy game vs North Carolina, Louisville avoided the upset vs Virginia, and Syracuse got the road win vs NC State.
So how did yesterday shape the ACC power rankings this week?
17. NC State (3-4, 0-3). Last week: 17
NC State battled at home against Syracuse last night, but fell short in the end and they still remain winless in the ACC. The offense is still struggling to get anything going and that is not going to get any easier when they have to travel across the country and face Cal.
16. Florida State (1-5, 1-4). Last week: 16
Florida State was off this week and is back in action next Friday vs Duke
15. Wake Forest (2-4, 1-2). Last week: 15
Wake Forest fought very early in this game, but they did not have enough to hang around with Clemson. The offense was a little disappointing in the loss yesterday, even considering the opponent they were playing. A road trip to UConn is next on the schedule.
14. Stanford (2-4, 1-2). Last week: 13
It was all ugly for Stanford yesterday at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish handled Stanford after the Cardinal got out to an early 7-0 lead and now Stanford is now 2-4. Things won't get any easier next week when they host SMU, who looks like one of the ACC's top teams right now.
13. North Carolina (3-4, 0-3). Last week: 14
The Tar Heels battled back against Georgia Tech yesterday, but the defense once again let them down by giving up nearly 400 yards rushing and over 500 yards total. The offense was not great throughout the day, but they were not the main reason for this team losing its fourth straight game. A bye week is coming at an appropriate time for the Tar Heels.
12. Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1). Last week: 12
Virginia Tech was off on Saturday and will be back in action next Thursday against Boston College.
11. Cal (3-3, 0-3). Last week: 11
Cal has lost all three of their ACC games by a combined eight points. This team is very close to being undefeated and in the conference title race, but they have come up short for various reasons every week, the latest one being a two-point loss to Pitt on the road. Credit Cal for being able to come back and keep playing hard, but at some point you have to finish and win games. They host NC State next week and should be favored at home.
10. Boston College (4-2, 1-1). Last week: 10
Boston College was off this weekend and will be back in action next Thursday against Virginia Tech on the road.
9. Duke (5-1, 1-1). Last week: 9
Duke was off this weekend and they will be back in action next Friday vs Florida State
8. Virginia (4-2, 2-1). Last week: 8
Virginia played very weel in their game vs Louisville yesterday, but they came up just short against the Cardinals and lost 24-20. Anthony Colandrea threw for 279 yards, with Malachi Fields having 129 of them. It was a good effort from UVA, but they are going to need an even better effort on the road vs Clemson next week.
7. Georgia Tech (5-2, 3-2). Last week: 7
The Yellow Jackets nearly let the game against North Carolina slip through their fingers yesterday, but a dominant running game and the defense coming up with timely stops got them the win. Running back Jamal Haynes had the signature moment of the game with his 68-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in the game. The big question coming out of this game is about the health of quarterback Haynes King, who left in the 4th quarter of the game yesterday. A huge matchup against Notre Dame is on deck for Brent Key's team.
6. Syracuse (5-1, 2-1). Last week: 6
The Orange went on the road to Raleigh and got the win vs NC State and Kyle McCord continues to put up numbers. McCord threw for 346 yards vs the Wolfpack, but the defense did give up over 400 yards to an NC State offense that had been struggling to do anything as of late. The Orange have a bye week next week before they begin the second half of their schedule.
5. Louisville (4-2, 2-1). Last week: 5
The Cardinals remain at No. 5 this week, but they did not look their best against Virginia yesterday, especially on defense. Virginia was able to put up 449 yards of offense yesterday against the Cardinals defense and that is not a good sign with Heisman contender Cam Ward and the Miami offense coming into town next week. If the Cardinals want to show they are an ACC contender, they need to get a win next week.
4. SMU (5-1, 2-0). Last week: 3
SMU was off this week and will be back in action next Saturday vs Stanford.
3. Pittsburgh (6-0, 2-0). Last week: 4
The Panthers remain undefeated after their narrow win vs Cal yesterday and the Panthers are now bowl eligible in mid-October. This was not a great day for this offense though, as they only managed 277 yards against a very good Cal defense, but this was a good win for PItt. The Panthers are off next week before they begin the second half of their schedule.
2. Clemson (5-1, 4-0). Last week: 2
The Tigers continue to roll through their schedule and can honestly make the case for being the top team in the confernece. Cade Klubnik is playing very well right now, throwing for over 300 yards and running back Phil Mafah went for over 100. The Tigers will be big favorites at home next week vs Virginia.
1. Miami (6-0, 2-0). Last week: 1
Miami was off this week, but they are back in action next week vs Louisville