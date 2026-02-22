Five Most Impactful Georgia Tech Transfers Not Named Justice Haynes or Alberto Mendoza

The transfer portal window closed a month ago, and with some exceptions, teams' rosters are going to be set for next season. After a 9-4 campaign and some roster departures due to eligibility and the portal, Georgia Tech set out to add new talent to its team in hopes of capitalizing on last season's success.

The Yellow Jackets class is headlined by Michigan running back Justice Haynes, but who are the names to know aside from Haynes?

1. WR Isaiah Fuhrman

Fuhrman is one of two wide receiver transfers for the Yellow Jackets and he is going to be expected to contribute at a high level this season.

This past season for the Phoenix, Fuhrmann (6'4 192 LBS) totaled 46 catches for 907 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 19 yards per catch. Per Pro Football Focus, Fuhrmann finished with a 78.5 overall grade on offense in 611 snaps. He was ranked as the No. 1553 player in the transfer portal and the No. 226 wide receiver according to 247Sports.

Georgia Tech has lost Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Dean Patterson due to graduation and Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, and Jamauri Brice to the transfer portal, as well as tight end Luke Harpring. Fuhrmann is going to have a chance to compete for a starting job and be an immediate contributor.

2. CB/WR Jaylen Mbakwe

July 31, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe runs a pass route during the second practice session of the preseason for the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mbakwe is listed as a cornerback on Georgia Tech's roster and that might be where his talent shines the best. He is an exceptional athlete and should see the field immediately in the secondary and maybe even get in the mix at receiver.

As a class of 2024 recruit, Mbakwe was ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit, the No. 2 cornerback in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama. This past season for Alabama, Mbakwe caught three passes for 55 yards.

If he does move to the secondary, that would be a great addition for Georgia Tech. The 5'11 190 LBS player has exceptional athleticism, and that is something the Yellow Jackets need on the back end. They are going to be losing Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelly at cornerback, not to mention experienced safeties like Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels.

3. Tawfiq Thomas

Georgia Tech has to replace a number of players on the interior of their defensive line, including standout DT Jordan van den Berg, and Colorado transfer Tawfiq Thomas might be the top guy to do that.

Thomas has some similarities to former Georgia Tech DT Zeek Biggers.

In the four games that he played this season for Colorado, Thomas (6'4 300 LBS) totaled 12 tackles. On PFF, Thomas finished with a very solid 81.4 overall grade, including a 74,7 grade in run defense and an 81.2 overall pass rushing grade. During the 2024 season, Thomas totaled 18 tackles and one sack. Per PFF, Thomas finished with a 55.5 overall grade in 233 snaps. He is originally a Louisville transfer.

If healthy, look for him to make an impact this fall.

4. IOL Joseph Ionata

Georgia Tech is replacing its entire interior offensive line and Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata should be viewed as a plug and play option for the Yellow Jackets, likely at center.

While he has not played much in his career so far, I expect Ionata to be a factor day one.

5. CB Jonas Duclona

Like Mbakwe, I expect USF transfer Jonas Duclona to be an impact player in the secondary right away.

He finished his junior season with 35 tackles, four passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He recorded at least four games with five or more tackles in 2025. Duclona is rated as the No.6 best corner available in the transfer portal.

Given the losses in the secondary, Duclona has a chance to be an impact transfer.

More Georgia Tech Football News: