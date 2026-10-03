Four Areas Georgia Tech Needed to Improve During The Bye Week

The bye week is nearly done, as the Yellow Jackets will be back on the field a week from now vs. Duke. We look at the areas they must improve to have a chance to turn the season around.

1. Offensive Line

This is the identity of Georgia Tech, but simply, it has been unrecognizable. You can point to the battle of attrition and players being out as a main culprit of the play of the offensive line. However, you can also look at the depth of the roster and see the backups just aren’t at the level of starters. Even the starters have been subpar this season.

The best offensive linemen have been Kevin Peay Jr, and Malachi Carney. They’ve been mediocre at best. The Yellow Jackets need more push on the offensive line in the running game to make it easier for their dynamic running back to find holes to run through.

2. Pass Defense

This one can simply be about getting healthy and getting your best players back on the field. The Yellow Jackets lost three of their top cornerbacks: Trae Stevenson, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Daiquan White. Stevenson and Mbakwe were ruled out before the game. White got injured during the game and was one of the best defensive players before he went down.

After he went down, Stanford had their way, throwing for nearly 400 yards and 3 touchdowns. It was the worst performance of the season for the Yellow Jackets and exposed their pass defense. Two things can be true: one, they lost their top cover corners; the other is that this could be a microcosm of what is to come if they don’t shore things up.

3. Situational Football

The Yellow Jackets have struggled with situational football this season, whether it's end-of-half turnovers, missed field goals, time and clock management, or the game on the line when you need a play. They’ve been underwhelming and have struggled mightily in these areas.

The last game brings this home, especially toward the end, when the Yellow Jackets were in position to tie the game but both times didn’t get good plays from their quarterback, which put them behind the eight ball. The turnover and intentional grounding penalty ultimately cost them a chance to tie or win the game.

4. Third Downs

Georgia Tech has struggled offensively to create third downs this season. They only have 17 third-down conversions through four games. They are converting at 35.4%, which ranks No.103 in the country. It has been an area they have struggled in all season. Not converting third downs have led to three-and-outs and the defense being on the field longer then they should be. It also has led to the slow start this season for the offense.

Part of it comes from penalties, whether pre-snap or holding. Also, the lack of creativity on 3rd down makes it hard to catch the defense in a bad coverage. They have to figure out a solution to the third-down issue, or it could be a problem.