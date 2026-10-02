How The Timing Of The Bye Week Could Benefit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's bye week comes early in the season during Week 5. While early, Georgia Tech played Colorado, Tennessee, and Stanford. The first two games were very physical and definitely took a lot out of the Yellow Jackets. Now, after a meltdown loss to Stanford and a 1-3 record staring at the Yellow Jackets, we look at how the bye week could prove timely for them.

A full reset

The Yellow Jackets need a firm reset through the first four weeks. Sometimes that is a good thing. It is not how you start but how you finish. We see teams all the time have shaky starts, then end the season on winning streaks, and the narrative around the program is changed. That could easily happen for the Yellow Jackets. Yes, the road is steep, and everybody will be counting you out, but being together, taking time away, and just allowing yourself to take a moment to reset can be beneficial.

Great examples even in 2025 are Notre Dame, who started the season 0-2. They ended the season on a 10-game winning streak and narrowly missed the playoffs. Utah, Old Dominion, and Western Michigan all ended the season on six-game winning streaks. It is possible, and we have seen far stranger things happen. A reset could help the Yellow Jackets and get them to see a potential winning streak at the end of the year.

New Ideas

Sometimes when things aren’t working, and you try new things, it still doesn't work when you are looking at the same image or depiction. A lot of times, you will see problem solvers completely step away from the problem, whether it is for a few days or hours, then come back and have a different approach to set problem.

I am not saying this will work for Georgia Tech or solve all their issues, but maybe not playing on Saturday can provide a spark for coaches and players by being away and seeing a different game. It could evoke a new thought or way to tackle things for this football team that could be a step in the right direction. I think that could be extremely beneficial and help the coaching staff and players see things differently.

Health

The timing of the bye week is beneficial for injuries. Georgia Tech has a plethora of them from the offensive line, defensive secondary, linebacker position, to the defensive line. Injuries haven't treated them too kindly this season. This bye gives some of their key players an extra week of rest and recovery without having to play a game.

Key players who could return are Jaylen Mbakwe and Trae Stevenson. The rest is up in the air and could be hard to determine when they will return until we see the injury update that comes out. Health will be a major benefit for Georgia Tech coming out of the bye week and should help this team out a lot to get back on track.