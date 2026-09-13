Biggest Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Week 2 Loss Against Tennessee

Georgia Tech played well in different moments against Tennessee, but the Volunteers were still able to pull away from the Yellow Jackets for a 45-24 win. For the first time since 1989, Georgia Tech is 0-2, and this team has a lot to figure out ahead of its home game against Mercer next Saturday.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Georgia Tech's loss on Saturday.

Loser- Georgia Tech's offense

It was another lackluster effort for Georgia Tech's offense.

The Yellow Jackets finally got their first offensive touchdown this season in the third quarter of the loss on Saturday and they finished with two touchdowns on offense in the game. The Yellow Jackets had some opportunities to make Tennessee sweat in the game, but the offensive ineptitude was costly.

Mendoza threw two interceptions in the game and one of them was returned for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 17-10 lead. Near the end of the first half, Georgia Tech was driving to cut into the Vols 24-10 lead, but Mendoza threw another interception and this was one was in the red zone, which took away a scoring opportunity.

The offensive line again had issues protecting Mendoza, as Tennessee was able to sack Mendoza four times on Saturday night and rack up seven TFL's. Not only that, but they suffered different injuries to Ethan Mackenny, Jameson Riggs, and Malachi Carney.

The run game showed a little more life in this game, but if was far from what we have grown to expect from Georgia Tech. They ran for 135 yards on 31 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, with Justice Haynes leading the way with 81 yards on 14 carries. Malachi Hosley only gained 40 yards on six carries.

Kevin Roche Jr, Dalen Penson, and Haynes each had six receptions.

Georgia Tech should have more success next week against Mercer, but it has not been a spectacular start for George Godsey's time as a play-caller on The Flats.

Loser: Georgia Tech's run defense

After giving up 189 yards on the ground last week to Colorado, Georgia Tech nearly gave up 300 on Saturday night against Tennessee.

All-SEC running back DeSean Bishop had 20 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and Daune Morris had 98 yards on 10 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech finished with one sack and five TFLs on Saturday night, but they were not disruptive enough against the Volunteers explosive attack.

Winner: Georgia Tech special teams TD's

Georgia Tech has as many special teams touchdowns this season as they do offensive touchdowns.

The one, brief lead against Tennessee that this team had came when Georgia Tech was trailing 7-3 and then blocking a punt for a touchdown. After getting a TD from Rahkeem Smith last week on a kickoff return, the Yellow Jackets were able to get another touchdown with their special teams play.

Will this luck continue? I doubt it, but it was a great play by freshman cornerback Trae Stevenson.