Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 45-24 Loss To No.18 Tennessee

Georgia Tech fell to 0-2 after a 38-17 loss at home against No.18 Tennessee. The game unveiled a myriad of issues for the Yellow Jackets. The Volunteers rushed for 299 yards on the ground against the Yellow Jackets, with DeSean Bishop rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways from the loss.

1. Georgia Tech has serious offensive issues

The Yellow Jackets went six quarters without an offensive touchdown and simply couldn’t convert enough possessions into touchdowns. Far too often, drives stall and don’t turn into touchdowns or points. The offensive line struggled again and gave up four sacks vs. the Volunteers. The offensive line struggled again and gave up four sacks vs. the Volunteers; they had 356 yards of total offense and 135 yards on the ground vs. the Volunteers.

A lot of the yards came in garbage time after the game had been decided. The offensive line struggled again and gave up four sacks vs the Volunteers. The Yellow Jackets now have seven sacks allowed through two games. One of the biggest issues is that the Yellow Jackets have slow starts, and the defense stays on the field for a long time. It is no excuse, but when you only have two offensive touchdowns through eight quarters, that is an issue.

2. Alberto Mendoza Struggles

The sophomore quarterback didn’t have a good evening and telegraphed many of his throws, which Tennessee took advantage of. His second interception was the worst of the game because the Yellow Jackets were driving and had a chance to close the deficit to just seven points. Mendoza telegraphed his throw on the boundary, and it led to the Vols' interception by Jeremiah Telander.

He struggled a lot in this game and couldn’t quite get it going as he did in the season opener. He would throw a touchdown in the third quarter, but the damage had already been done. Mendoza finished 26-40 for 221 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. It is normal for an inexperienced quarterback to have a game where he struggles, but it did cost the Yellow Jackets quite a bit in this game.

3. Justice Haynes efficiency

Haynes was one of the bright spots on an otherwise putrid offensive night for the Yellow Jackets. He scored the first offensive touchdown of the season for Georgia Tech with 7:10 to go in the third quarter. Haynes also added 79 yards on the ground on 13 carries with a rushing touchdown. He also had six catches for 36 yards and the aforementioned touchdown catch. Haynes averaged 5.5 yards per carry and made a number of explosive runs. He was the best offensive player for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Haynes gives you some hope and optimism, but as a, whole he didn’t get enough help from his teammates.

4. A bright spot on the defensive line

While you may look at the game and say there is no bright spot, one bright spot was Georgia Tech defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas, who had a good game against the Volunteers. Thomas finished with seven tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup. Thomas played much better and made some plays, especially early in the game. While the defense had its struggles again against the run, Thomas was one of the best interior defensive linemen for Georgia Tech.

5. The Yellow Jackets aren’t a good football team

It's hard to type, but it is the truth. The only phase of football they have been good in this season is special teams. Georgia Tech has a kickoff return for a touchdown, a field goal block, and a punt block return for a touchdown. It was their only touchdown scores for a good chunk of two games. Defensively, they give up a lot of big runs up the middle, and holes and lanes are created by opposing teams. They also gave up a lot of 20+ yard plays against the Volunteers.

Tennessee averaged 14.8 yards per pass. Offensively, Georgia Tech can’t sustain drives and put the ball into the end zone consistently. They struggle early in games, and it often bleeds into the second half, where they can’t get it going until they have to. The protection of the quarterback isn’t great, and the inconsistency of the running game looms large for this team.

6. It could be a long season for Georgia Tech

In addition to the issues the Yellow Jackets have they also had some major injuries suffered in the game to two starters on the defensive side of the ball in Jaylen Mbakwe and Jordan Walker. Their status is not known at this moment, but they are key starters for the Yellow Jackets this season. Who will Georgia Tech turn to in the wake of their injuries.

Other concerns include a defensive line that was supposed to be better but still has the same issues it did last year, which is stopping the run. With the Volunteers dominating the ground game and Colorado rushing for 181 yards prior, Georgia Tech has a serious problem on its hands. They also can’t protect their quarterback, who has been sacked seven times through two games. They still have the ACC schedule on tape with games against Virginia Tech, Clemson, Louisville, and an SEC bout with Georgia. It could be a long year for the Yellow Jackets.