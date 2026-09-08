Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two Game vs Tennessee

Week two is on deck in college football, and Georgia Tech is looking to avoid a 0-2 start when they face Tennessee this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Colorado last Thursday, while the Volunteers are aiming for a 2-0 start after their big win over Furman to start the season.

Ahead of the game this Saturday, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the game.

Offense

Position Starter Backups QB Alberto Mendoza Grady Adamson RB Justice Haynes Shane Marshall RB Malachi Hosley J.P. Powell RB Trelain Maddox Chad Alexander WR Jordan Allen Coi Jean-Noel WR Isaiah Fuhrmann Debron Gatling WR Dalen Penson Rahkeem Smith TE Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans TE Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr LT Ethan Mackenny Markell Samuel LG Kevin Peay Jr Courtney Heard C Jameson Riggs Will Reed RG Joseph Ionata Courtlin Heard RT Malachi Carney Jordan Floyd

There is not anything different for the offense this week.

After a strong performance against Colorado, Alberto Mendoza is going to get his second career start this weekend, but this will be a step up in competition.

While Georgia Tech lists three running backs as starters, Justice Haynes got the majority of the carries and I expect that to remain the case on Saturday.

The wide receiver rotation was tight against Colorado. Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson led the group in snaps, while Isaiah Fuhrmann was third. Chris Elko and Debron Gatling were the other two receivers that got in the game, but both played fewer than 10 snaps.

Kevin Roche Jr led all tight ends in snaps, while Chris Corbo and Spencer Mermans were behind him.

There is no position on this team that needs a bounce back more than the offensive line. They did not have a good performance against Colorado and the competition takes a step up this week.

Defense

Position Starter Backup DE Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley DT Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett Amier Clarke DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones Christian Speakman DE Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford LB Kyle Efford CJ Gamble LB E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV LB Cayman Spaulding Braylon Outlaw Nickle Kelvin HIll Jonas Duclona Safety Savion Riley Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton Safety Tae Harris Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton Cornerback Daiquan White Zachary Tobe Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Trae Stevenson Jr

Tawfiq Thomas and Vincent Carroll-Jackson led the interior players in snaps and Thomas had a solid game. Shymeik Jones and Christian Speakman were the main backups, while Christian Garrett played four snaps.

Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, and Cayman Spaulding were the top three linebackers against Colorado. Could freshmen Bralyon Outlaw and CJ Gamble earn more snaps this week?

It was a tight rotation in the secondary as well. Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, and Jaylen Mbakwe shared the bulk of the snaps at cornerback, while Tae Harris and Savion Riley were the only safeties that played. Will Fenix Felton, Kealan Jones, or Chris Hewitt Jr see action this Saturday?

Special Teams

Position Starter Backup Kicker Aidan Birr Landon Shaffer Punter Alex Bacchetta Joshua Taylor Long Snapper Ronnie Thomas Cal Keeler Holder Alex Bacchetta Jonathan Genty Kickoff Returner Rahkeem Smith or Chad Alexander Dalen Penson or Tae Harris Punt Returner Jordan Allen Rahkeem Smith

No changes for the specialists. It was a very up and down game from this unit, as there were certainly good moments such as the kickoff return for a touchdown and Roche blocking a field goal, but Birr going 2-4 on kicks, including the game-winner getting blocked. They will need a cleaner game than what they showed last Thursday.