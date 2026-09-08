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Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two Game vs Tennessee

What was notable about the Yellow Jackets depth chart release ahead of the game against Tennessee?
Jackson Caudell|
Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Week two is on deck in college football, and Georgia Tech is looking to avoid a 0-2 start when they face Tennessee this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Colorado last Thursday, while the Volunteers are aiming for a 2-0 start after their big win over Furman to start the season.

Ahead of the game this Saturday, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the game.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

RB

Justice Haynes

Shane Marshall

RB

Malachi Hosley

J.P. Powell

RB

Trelain Maddox

Chad Alexander

WR

Jordan Allen

Coi Jean-Noel

WR

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Debron Gatling

WR

Dalen Penson

Rahkeem Smith

TE

Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans

TE

Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Markell Samuel

LG

Kevin Peay Jr

Courtney Heard

C

Jameson Riggs

Will Reed

RG

Joseph Ionata

Courtlin Heard

RT

Malachi Carney

Jordan Floyd

There is not anything different for the offense this week.

After a strong performance against Colorado, Alberto Mendoza is going to get his second career start this weekend, but this will be a step up in competition.

While Georgia Tech lists three running backs as starters, Justice Haynes got the majority of the carries and I expect that to remain the case on Saturday.

The wide receiver rotation was tight against Colorado. Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson led the group in snaps, while Isaiah Fuhrmann was third. Chris Elko and Debron Gatling were the other two receivers that got in the game, but both played fewer than 10 snaps.

Kevin Roche Jr led all tight ends in snaps, while Chris Corbo and Spencer Mermans were behind him.

There is no position on this team that needs a bounce back more than the offensive line. They did not have a good performance against Colorado and the competition takes a step up this week.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley

DT

Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett

Amier Clarke

DT

Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones

Christian Speakman

DE

Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford

LB

Kyle Efford

CJ Gamble

LB

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan IV

LB

Cayman Spaulding

Braylon Outlaw

Nickle

Kelvin HIll

Jonas Duclona

Safety

Savion Riley

Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton

Safety

Tae Harris

Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton

Cornerback

Daiquan White

Zachary Tobe

Cornerback

Jaylen Mbakwe

Trae Stevenson Jr

Tawfiq Thomas and Vincent Carroll-Jackson led the interior players in snaps and Thomas had a solid game. Shymeik Jones and Christian Speakman were the main backups, while Christian Garrett played four snaps.

Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, and Cayman Spaulding were the top three linebackers against Colorado. Could freshmen Bralyon Outlaw and CJ Gamble earn more snaps this week?

It was a tight rotation in the secondary as well. Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, and Jaylen Mbakwe shared the bulk of the snaps at cornerback, while Tae Harris and Savion Riley were the only safeties that played. Will Fenix Felton, Kealan Jones, or Chris Hewitt Jr see action this Saturday?

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

Punter

Alex Bacchetta

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Ronnie Thomas

Cal Keeler

Holder

Alex Bacchetta

Jonathan Genty

Kickoff Returner

Rahkeem Smith or Chad Alexander

Dalen Penson or Tae Harris

Punt Returner

Jordan Allen

Rahkeem Smith

No changes for the specialists. It was a very up and down game from this unit, as there were certainly good moments such as the kickoff return for a touchdown and Roche blocking a field goal, but Birr going 2-4 on kicks, including the game-winner getting blocked. They will need a cleaner game than what they showed last Thursday.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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