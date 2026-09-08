Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two Game vs Tennessee
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Week two is on deck in college football, and Georgia Tech is looking to avoid a 0-2 start when they face Tennessee this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Colorado last Thursday, while the Volunteers are aiming for a 2-0 start after their big win over Furman to start the season.
Ahead of the game this Saturday, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the game.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Alberto Mendoza
Grady Adamson
RB
Justice Haynes
Shane Marshall
RB
Malachi Hosley
J.P. Powell
RB
Trelain Maddox
Chad Alexander
WR
Jordan Allen
Coi Jean-Noel
WR
Isaiah Fuhrmann
Debron Gatling
WR
Dalen Penson
Rahkeem Smith
TE
Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans
TE
Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Markell Samuel
LG
Kevin Peay Jr
Courtney Heard
C
Jameson Riggs
Will Reed
RG
Joseph Ionata
Courtlin Heard
RT
Malachi Carney
Jordan Floyd
There is not anything different for the offense this week.
After a strong performance against Colorado, Alberto Mendoza is going to get his second career start this weekend, but this will be a step up in competition.
While Georgia Tech lists three running backs as starters, Justice Haynes got the majority of the carries and I expect that to remain the case on Saturday.
The wide receiver rotation was tight against Colorado. Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson led the group in snaps, while Isaiah Fuhrmann was third. Chris Elko and Debron Gatling were the other two receivers that got in the game, but both played fewer than 10 snaps.
Kevin Roche Jr led all tight ends in snaps, while Chris Corbo and Spencer Mermans were behind him.
There is no position on this team that needs a bounce back more than the offensive line. They did not have a good performance against Colorado and the competition takes a step up this week.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley
DT
Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett
Amier Clarke
DT
Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones
Christian Speakman
DE
Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford
LB
Kyle Efford
CJ Gamble
LB
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan IV
LB
Cayman Spaulding
Braylon Outlaw
Nickle
Kelvin HIll
Jonas Duclona
Safety
Savion Riley
Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton
Safety
Tae Harris
Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton
Cornerback
Daiquan White
Zachary Tobe
Cornerback
Jaylen Mbakwe
Trae Stevenson Jr
Tawfiq Thomas and Vincent Carroll-Jackson led the interior players in snaps and Thomas had a solid game. Shymeik Jones and Christian Speakman were the main backups, while Christian Garrett played four snaps.
Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, and Cayman Spaulding were the top three linebackers against Colorado. Could freshmen Bralyon Outlaw and CJ Gamble earn more snaps this week?
It was a tight rotation in the secondary as well. Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, and Jaylen Mbakwe shared the bulk of the snaps at cornerback, while Tae Harris and Savion Riley were the only safeties that played. Will Fenix Felton, Kealan Jones, or Chris Hewitt Jr see action this Saturday?
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
Punter
Alex Bacchetta
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Ronnie Thomas
Cal Keeler
Holder
Alex Bacchetta
Jonathan Genty
Kickoff Returner
Rahkeem Smith or Chad Alexander
Dalen Penson or Tae Harris
Punt Returner
Jordan Allen
Rahkeem Smith
No changes for the specialists. It was a very up and down game from this unit, as there were certainly good moments such as the kickoff return for a touchdown and Roche blocking a field goal, but Birr going 2-4 on kicks, including the game-winner getting blocked. They will need a cleaner game than what they showed last Thursday.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell