Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Tennessee

Georgia Tech is going to host Tennessee this Saturday in the first matchup between the teams in nearly a decade.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be playing in front of another sold out crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium, but they are hoping to reverse their recent luck. Dating back to last season, Georgia Tech has lost five of its last six games and they could use a big win to help get things going in the right direction.

Ahead of the matchup on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets have unveiled their uniform choice for the upcoming game vs the Volunteers. Georgia Tech will be in gold helmets, gold jerseys, and white pants for the matchup against Tennessee.

Can Georgia Tech pull the upset?

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key reacts in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brent Key and his team are going to have to play much better on Saturday night if they hope to avoid the program's first 0-2 start since 1989.

For starters, the offensive line and the running game are going to have to play a lot better. Tennessee has much better defensive personnel than Colorado does and the Volunteers are going to be keyed in on Justice Haynes and the running game. Colorado was able to sack Alberto Mendoza three times and rack up eight tackles for loss.

The entire offensive line played below the standard, and they are going to need to turn things around by Saturday if they hope to win.

Defensively, you can bet that Josh Heupel and Tennessee saw the film from last week and are prepared to run the ball on Saturday night. The Volunteers are known for their high-flying passing game under Heupel, but this is a physical program that can run the ball with DeSean Bishop, who is one of the best running backs in the SEC.

Georgia Tech was only able to get one sack last week against Colorado and they are going to be facing one of the most talented quarterbacks on their schedule. True freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon is going to be making his first road start and his first start against a Power Four team. Can Jason Semore make Brandon flustered and uncomfortable, which could lead to mistakes? That might be one of the keys to the game.

Everyone has written Georgia Tech off after their loss to Colorado and the Volunteers are expected to win big, but this should serve as a reminder that Key has pulled off upsets when Georgia Tech has been counted out before and he will look to do it again on Saturday.