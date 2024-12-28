Bleav Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction to Georgia Tech's 35-27 Loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl
Turnovers, poor defense, and some questionable officiating calls in the second half of today's Birmingham Bowl between Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt sent the Yellow Jackets home with a bowl loss and a poor finish to what has otherwise been a solid season for Brent Key's team.
It was the above three things that killed Georgia Tech today. The defense, which was down key players today such as Romello Height, Taye Seymore, Kyle Efford,, and Rodney Shelley, but they looked unprepared for this Commodores offense, but a lot of credit should go to Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia for making plays. He was the best player on the field tonight and was a huge reason they won.
However, it should be mentioned that the officiating was also an issue. Trailing 14-13 in the third quarter, Georgia Tech was called for pass interference on third down and that would have ended the drive and gave the ball back to them. Instead, that call seemingly sent the Yellow Jackets into a spiral and it turned into an unsportsmanlike conduct on head coach Brent Key. After that, a defensive holding was called on Georgia Tech and then another scuffle between the two teams resulted in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Vanderbilt scored to make the game 21-13 and then it was an avalanche of turnovers and mistakes for the Yellow Jackets that sent them into a defeat in Birmingham.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson discuss the loss and what it means going forward. If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!
