Bleav Georgia Tech: Previewing the Upcoming Matchup Against Syracuse
No. 23 Georgia Tech is heading on the road this week to face Syracuse and hoping to extend their winning streak. They are going to face an upstart Syracuse team that won its first game under new head coach Fran Brown last week and they are looking to get off to a good start in conference play. This is a completely different Syracuse team than the one Georgia Tech faced last year and the biggest difference is going to be on offense. When the two teams faced off last November, the Orange had serious injuries on their offense, especially at the quarterback position. Now, Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord is in and he had a fantastic debut last week against Ohio, throwing for over 350 yards and four touchdowns. Syracuse also welcomed back Oronde Gadsden and he showed off his talent last week in his first game back from injury.
It is not all good news for Syracuse though. They had a hard time stopping the run last week vs Ohio and their best defensive player, linebacker Marlowe Wax, is injured. That could be a huge issue against one of the countries top rushing attacks.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson welcome Emily Leiker from syracuse.com to preview the game and talk about the matchup on Saturday.
