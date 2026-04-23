Ranking Every Georgia Tech Player Expected to be Selected in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here and Georgia Tech has multiple prospects that have a chance to get selected this weekend.

The Yellow Jackets have not had a player selected in the first round of the draft since 2010, when both Demaryius Thomas and Derrick Morgan were picked. That could change tonight, ending the 16 year drought.

So which players are most likely to be selected this weekend? Let's rank them.

`1. OL Keylan Rutledge

If Georgia Tech is going to end their first round drought tonight, Rutledge is assuredly going to be the player that breaks it. He has seen quite a rise in the predraft process, after a dominant Senior Bowl and solid showing at the NFL Combine and he is projected as a possible late first round pick or an early to mid second round pick.

This offensive line class is not the most highl regarded and there is a pretty big drop off the top seven or eight guys. Rutledge is one of those guys and if teams don't think they can get Rutledge in the second round, they may pull the trigger early. I think Rutledge is set to have a long NFL career along the interior in the offensive line.

2.WR Eric Rivers

I think Rivers is the second most likely Yellow Jacket to be drafted because of his speed and ability to stretch the field, Teams can never have enough of those guys and I think Rivers is going to be able to make a roster and provide plenty of value to teams. He had a solid last season at Georgia Tech after starting his career at FIU and I expect him to go in the middle rounds this weekend.

3. CB Ahmari Harvey

It is not being discussed enough but I think that Harvey is going to have a chance to be selected this weekend. Harvey was one of a handful of Georgia Tech players that got an invite to the NFL Combine and I think he is going to stick in the NFL.

Harvey is very physical for a defensive back and will provide value on special teams as well. He was one of the best players on the Georgia Tech defense and I think he will be rewarded for his hard work this weekend.

4. DT Jordan van den Berg

van den Berg has seen a rise in the late draft process with top draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Mel Kiper Jr naming him as one of their favorite day three targets.

It was confusing at the time and it is more confusing now that van den Berg did not get an NFL combine invite and he showed out at the Yellow Jackets pro day.

van den Berg bench-pressed 225 pounds a whopping 35 times (for comparison, only one player at the 2026 NFL Combine had more than bench press reps (37) and just six Combine participants even had 30 reps on the bench press); at 310 pounds, van den Berg also clocked an impressive 4.9-second 40-yard dash (only seven defensive tackles at the 2026 Combine had a sub-5.0 40 time), had a 9-foot-11 broad jump and 36-inch vertical jump (which would have ranked first and second among DTs at the ’26 Combine, respectively), and posted an other-worldly 4.19-second 20-yard shuttle run, which was nearly half-a-second faster than the best time by a DT at this year’s Combine (4.68), would have been tied for sixth among all of this year’s Combine participants, regardless of position, and is faster than any 20-yard shuttle time by a DT at the Combine since at least 2013.

It is safe to say that he is not going to slip through the cracks of this draft and he may go much earlier than people expect.

5. QB Haynes King

Not everyone does, but I am firmly in the camp that Haynes King is going to get drafted and find a way to have a productive career in the NFL.

King is one of the best athletes in the entire draft, not just quarterbacks and his intangibles are going to be what make him stick. Whether it is at quarterback or another position where some creative offensive mind wants to use him, King is a winner and is going to find a way to make a roster at the next level.