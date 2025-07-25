Bleav Georgia Tech: Recapping ACC Media Days and Buster Faulkner's New Contract Extension
ACC Media Days has drawn to a close and now the season is right around the corner. For Georgia Tech this week, head coach Brent Key, quarterback Haynes King, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, linebacker Kyle Efford, and wide receiver Malik Rutherford spoke to the media in Charlotte and will now turn their attention to what could be a special season for the Yellow Jackets.
Not only were media days this week, but Georgia Tech received massive news by getting a contract extension done with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson broke down ACC Media Days and the news of Faulkner's contract extension.
The report about the extension came a few hours before Georgia Tech took the podium at ACC media days and when asked about Faulkner getting the extension, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key had this to say:
"Yeah, first off, Buster is not only an extremely respected football coach, but he's a very dear friend. Him and his family, they're very close. I entrust him with the offense. I entrust him with putting a plan together. We converse a lot and talk a lot. He's one of the closest confidants I have on the entire staff with a lot of things. But at the end of the day, I trust Buster Faulkner.
Look, what transpired with that, that just is another sign that shows the commitment that starts with Dr. Cabrera, with his commitment to Georgia Tech athletics and his commitment to Georgia Tech football, and giving us the resources to compete with anybody out there, anybody in the country.
I can't thank him enough for allowing those things to continue to happen. But at the same time, it's no different than I talk to the players about all the time. There's one thing to walk in somebody's office and ask them for an increase in NIL or go out and earn it, and we're very transparent when it comes to these things. I want people to earn what they get, earn what they go out and receive, not just have it given to them. We talk about that.
To have a coach mimic that same thing, there's not anybody up here that's going to disagree. He's the best play caller in the country. Talk about getting the ball in the hands of different guys, and we've got a lot of really good skill players on offense this year. Everybody talks about running the football, by the way. We're throwing the ball 70 to 75 times a game this year, at minimum (laughter).
But I'm excited for him, excited for the opportunity, but more excited for these players to be able to have continuity on the staff. Continuity on your team, retention of your team, your roster, continuity on your coaching staff. That shows stability of a program."