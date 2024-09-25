Bleav Georgia Tech: Taking a Closer Look At Georgia Tech's Season at Their Bye Week
Coming off of a loss to Louisville and playing their fifth game of the year, the first bye week probably hit at a good time for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have done some good things this season to be sure, but there are clearly a lot of things that need to be addressed at the bye week.
On the latest episode of Bleav In Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson dive into the good and bad things that stand out about the season so far. They discuss the team's inability to run the ball as of late, the lack of a pass rush, the pass defense struggling, and the special teams not being able to connect on field goals. They also highlighted the positives such as the passing game and the play of Haynes King, the pass blocking, the run defense being much better, and the special teams ability to block kicks so far this year. At the end, they discuss the outlook for the rest of the season.
