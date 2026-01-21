Bleav in Georgia Tech: Alberto Mendoza is Officially A Yellow Jacket

Georgia Tech has added a quarterback to its roster.

After being linked to a couple of different quarterbacks through the transfer portal cycle, the Yellow Jackets have officially signed former Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza was the Hoosiers' backup quarterback for their national championship run that ended last night with a dramatic win over Miami, backing up his brother Fernando, who won the Heisman Trophy and is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft.

Mendoza entered the portal yesterday, following the Hoosiers' capture of their first-ever national championship, and was quick to sign with the Yellow Jackets.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we break down Mendoza's signing and how he fits in with the Yellow Jackets' quarterback room.

As a high school recruit, Mendoza was ranked as the No. 1,576 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite, the No. 84 quarterback, and the No. 204 player in the state of Florida.

With the addition of Mendoza, Georgia Tech is now going to have a first-time starting quarterback under center this fall.

Mendoza will likely enter a quarterback competition with Graham Knowles, redshirt freshman Grady Adamson, and true freshman Cole Bergeron. It is a quarterback room that has some talent, but is very light on experience after the departures of Haynes King and Aaron Philo. The Yellow Jackets have been busy in the transfer portal, and whoever wins the quarterback competition will have one of the nation's best backfields behind them.

How does he fit?

Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down how Mendoza fits with the Yellow Jackets QB room:

"He fits in well with the quarterback room. A guy with confidence that will exude through his teammates, who doesn’t make it about himself. He learned from one of the best quarterbacks in the country in 2025, studying and learning from his brother, Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza will also be hungry to prove himself and that he can be a viable starting quarterback. It is a clear opportunity for Mendoza and a place where he can thrive. The Yellow Jackets are set up similarly to how the Hoosiers were in 2025, with elite running backs in the backfield and a number of weapons they can get the ball to in 2026. For Mendoza, it makes a lot of sense why he would choose the Ramblin Wreck.

Mendoza is a dual-threat quarterback and likes to use his legs to make plays with his arm or scramble and make plays with his legs. He follows the same style of play as former Georgia Tech great Haynes King. Mendoza rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown. He had a 53-yard scamper against Maryland and a 58-yard run against Purdue. He certainly has wheels and can make the defense play with his underrated athleticism. This is an area where he will help the Yellow Jackets because the defense is going to gear up to stop Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley with eight to nine-man defensive fronts, which will allow him to exploit the overpursuit and potentially have big-time plays down the field with his legs."

