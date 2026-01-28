Bleav In Georgia Tech: Breaking Down the Yellow Jacket's 2026 Schedule

The 2026 Georgia Tech Football schedule is complete.

While the dates for the non-conference games were already known, the conference schedule was just released on Monday.

Here is how Georgia Tech's 2026 schedule breaks down:

1. Sept. 5th (or Sept. 3rd according to reports)- vs Colorado

2. Sept. 12th- vs Tennessee

3. Sept. 19th- vs Mercer

4. Sept. 26th- at Stanford

5. Bye week- Oct. 3rd

6. Oct. 10th- vs Duke

7. Oct. 17th- at Virginia Tech

8. Oct. 24th- vs Boston College

9. Oct. 31st- At Pittsburgh

10. Nov. 7th (or 6th per the ACC)- vs Louisville

11. Nov. 14th- At Clemson

12. Nov. 21st- vs Wake Forest

13. Nov. 28th- At Georgia

Looking at the schedule

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech’s seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field are its most since 2019.

Georgia Tech has won 10 of its last 11 and 12 of its last 14 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Colorado is making its first-ever visit to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes met for the first time in the 2025 season opener, a 27-20 Georgia Tech win in Boulder, Colo.

Georgia Tech and Tennessee open a home-and-home series with their first meeting since 2017 (a 42-41 double-overtime UT victory in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). Georgia Tech is hosting Tennessee at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for the first time since a 14-13 win over the Vols on Oct. 25, 1986. Georgia Tech is squaring off against in-state opponent Mercer for the first time since a 35-10 win in 2016 and only the second time since 1938.

Georgia Tech’s game at Stanford is the Yellow Jackets’ first ACC matchup against one of the conference’s California members (Cal and Stanford). Georgia Tech’s two previous meetings with Stanford came in bowl games. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Cardinal in the 1991 Aloha Bowl (18-17) and the 2001 Seattle Bowl (24-14). Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was a graduate assistant for the Yellow Jackets in the 2001 Seattle Bowl.

Georgia Tech is making its first trip to California since the 2005 Emerald Bowl (vs. Utah at San Francisco’s AT&T Park) and will visit the Golden State for the first time in the regular season since it played at Southern California on Oct. 25, 1969. Two of Georgia Tech’s ACC home opponents are making their first trip in several years to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, as Louisville visits The Flats for the first time since 2020 and Wake Forest comes to Atlanta for the first time since 2017.

Conversely, Georgia Tech is making its first trip to Pitt since a 26-21 win over the 24th-ranked Panthers on Oct. 1, 2022 in Key’s first game as the Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach.

Georgia Tech goes into 2026 looking to build on its 9-4 record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Yellow Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

The Jackets also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. Georgia Tech is the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

The Yellow Jackets began winter workouts this month, with spring practices starting in March. Tech’s spring football schedule, including the date for April’s annual White and Gold Spring Game, will be announced in the near future.

