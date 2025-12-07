Georgia Tech Lands In The Pop-Tarts Bowl vs No. 12 BYU After Notre Dame Declines Invitation

The ACC was in a major holdup due to how the playoff rankings shook out today, but the announcement has come in and Georgia Tech is going to land in one of the premier bowl games in the ACC.

After Notre Dame declined the invitation to play No. 12 BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl, it was announced that the Yellow Jackets would be invited to play in the bowl game to face the Cougars. This is going to be the 5th all-time meeting between the two programs, and it will be a bowl game between two ranked teams.

This is going to be an interesting matchup between two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Haynes King is this year's ACC player of the year and BYU's Bear Bachmeier leads a powerful BYU rushing attack. The Cougars finished the regular season 11-1 and played in the Big 12 championshpi game yesterday, losing once again to Texas Tech.

Georgia Tech came in at No. 22 in the final 2025 College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced on Sunday. The ranking marks the first time since 2014 - the Playoff’s inaugural season – that Georgia Tech has been in the CFP’s final top 25.

Georgia Tech closed the regular season at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The 9-3 regular season was the Yellow Jackets’ best since they went 10-2 and were ranked No. 12 in the final CFP rankings in 2014. Tech’s 9-3 campaign is also only the 16th nine-win regular season in the program’s 133-year history.

The Jackets’ 6-2 conference record was good for a tie for second in the final ACC standings and was also Tech’s best finish since ’14. Georgia Tech is the only team that has finished in the top four of the ACC each of the last three seasons.

For the first time in the 12-year CFP era, Georgia Tech was included in each of the selection committee’s six weekly rankings this season. Tech was ranked for 6-of-7 weeks during in ‘14.

The two teams have similar identities on offense as far as wanting to run the football, but it is also a matchup of two head coaches who are coaching their alma maters. Kalani Sitake is a former fullback at BYU and has done a great job of making them a contender in the Big 12.

BYU leads the all-time series between the two teams 3-1, but they have not played since 2013 and have never played in a bowl game against each other. Georgia Tech's lone win against BYU came in 2002 in Atlanta, a 28-19 win.

The Pop Tarts Bowl will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 27th at 3:30 and will be televised on ABC.

