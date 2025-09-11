Bleav in Georgia Tech: Matchup Preview and Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game vs Clemson
Gameday is almost here.
Georgia Tech and Clemson will square off on Saturday and the game is huge for both teams. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten Clemson since 2014 and most of the recent meetings have not been close. The Tigers were the preseason ACC favorites and No. 4 team in the country, but a disappointing loss to LSU and a poor performance against Troy leave Clemson needing a victory on Saturday.
So who will win in Atlanta this weekend? On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down the game and who they think will on Saturday.
Georgia Tech's CFP chances
While it is only week three, a win over Clemson would be massive for Georgia Tech. It would be the first victory against the Tigers since 2014 and it would announce the Yellow Jackets as a legitimate contender in the ACC. If you are a legitimate contender in the ACC, then you are a contender for the College Football Playoff.
It is probably too early for playoff talk right now, but heading into week three, ESPN's Heather Dinich thinks the Yellow Jackets are the biggest playoff enigma in the ACC heading into the game against the Tigers:
"With Haynes King in the lineup, Georgia Tech is a tough team capable of building upon last year's seven-win season under coach Brent Key, but is this team capable of being more than a CFP spoiler? Remember, the Jackets beat Miami last year and pushed Georgia to eight overtimes -- in Athens. This year, they avoid Miami, Florida State and SMU. Even without King, who was sidelined on Saturday with a lower-body injury, the Jackets beat overmatched Gardner-Webb 59-12 and backup quarterback Aaron Philo got some meaningful reps.
The committee will learn more about both Clemson and Georgia Tech on Saturday when the Jackets host the Tigers -- a game ESPN's FPI gives Georgia Tech a 55.9% chance to win. If that happens, Georgia Tech should be favored in every remaining game -- except the regular-season finale against rival Georgia. And -- gasp -- if Georgia Tech is sitting there on Selection Day having played in the ACC title game and with a lone regular-season loss to Georgia, this "enigma" is suddenly a playoff contender. The Jackets would be a lock with the ACC title, and in high consideration as a two-loss runner-up."
When looking at the ACC picture right now, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Louisville, and SMU are the other contending teams alongside the Yellow Jackets. Of that group, Georgia Tech only has to play the Tigers. Beating them and owning the tiebreaker over them while they also have to face FSU, Louisville, and SMU would give Georgia Tech a huge advantage.
Whether they win or lose this game, Georgia Tech will likely be favored in every remaining game besides Georgia the rest of the way. The talk around this team could be much different nationally if they end up winning this game.