Bleav In Georgia Tech: Previewing and Predicting Saturday's Game vs Syracuse
No. 7 Georgia Tech is preparing to face Syracuse on Saturday, and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to reach 8-0 Overall, and for the first time ever, reach 5-0 in ACC play.
Syracuse comes into this game 3-4 and losers of three straight. Ever since starting quarterback Steve Angeli went down with a season ending injury and was replaced by quarterback Rickie Collins, who has gone 0-3 as a starter, with all three losses coming by double digits. What will they have in store for Georgia Tech this weekend?
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, the guys break down the matchup between the two teams and pick who will win.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!
Key has been impressed by Syracuse
While Syracuse has a 3-4 record, the Orange have the respect of Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key. Key talked about Syracuse during his weekly press conference Tuesday, highlight quarterback Rickie Collins as well:
"I mean, look, this is a good football team. You can't look at a record to say anything by the team. They've had some misfortune when it came to injuries on both sides of the football, very key players. And that's a tough situation to be they, you can turn on the tape. I mean, I don't need to say anything.
Just turn on the film. Watch them play, right? Watch them compete. They play hard. You know, they are making a commitment to doing certain things. And again, I'm not going to see them get into game plan or trade secrets or whatnot. But just turn on the tape. That's all you have to do. They've got good players. They've been able to overcome some adversity when it comes to injuries, and they continue to play. Credit to Fran for that, for having his team in that position. And the competition they play has been really good.
Yeah, well, I mean, he got thrust into a situation that you always talk about the next man up, right? Talk about the guys being ready to go. You're only an ankle away, a helmet away. And sometimes you're a season. It's for the season, you know, and you have to be prepared. And he's a talent. He's a tremendous talent. The thing that's got a big o-line in front of him, he's got really good wide receivers. I like their running backs. I do.
They've always had good backs there. I think they do. They do a nice job of what they're trying to do as far as establishing the run. Throwing the football is through one of the top teams in the country as far as passing the football. Very pro -style in the route concepts and the passing attack. But they're also doing a nice job of not trying to put it all on That's the thing that stands out, is I had to sit back there and put it all on the quarterback who's getting his first start or third start or fifth start, you know, and that it happens, you know, halfway through the season. That's a tough position to be in for him. I think he's done a really nice job, and the coach and the staff has done a nice job with it."
Georgia Tech is a large favorite, but no team is upset proof in college football today. The Orange have the Yellow Jackets full attention when they visit Atlanta on Saturday.