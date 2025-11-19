Bleav In Georgia Tech: Reaction and Takeaways From the Latest CFP Rankings Release
The latest batch of College Football Playoff Rankings are out and Georgia Tech did not move anywhere.
The Yellow Jackets stayed at No. 16 after their narrow win over Boston College and now Georgia Tech will get ready for their biggest home game in more than a decade. The Yellow Jackets will host Pittsburgh this weekend and have a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game with a win.
So is there anything to takeaway from the latest batch of CFP rankings? We debated that on the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech.
Preparing for a massive game
This not only a massive game in the ACC, but it is also the final time that 27 seniors are going to play their final home game. Yesterday, head coach Brent Key talked about those seniors and what this game is going to mean on Saturday:
“That is the game, though. I know it focuses on the game; this is the senior day. The seniors are a huge part of our program where we're at right now. We talked about it after practice. I had them stand up and said, These guys have done a lot for us. Guys have been here one year, guys have been here two, guys have been here three or more. Guys have been here three more years, 13-3 in that stadium. 10-0 in the last two seasons in that stadium, right? That's a far cry from where we're the ones that have been here four years and five years have come from. And it's because of them. Look, this is about the players.
It is about the players here at Georgia Tech. It's always been about the players, and it always will be about the players here. All right, the players are the ones out there in the arena going at it. The respect I have for these players, the good times, the bad times, the ugly, it doesn't matter. To be a Georgia Tech football player, you're part of a very unique club, a privileged club. To honor these guys Saturday night in their final game here, and the way we prepare, and the way we go out and play, is only the right thing to do.”
Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.