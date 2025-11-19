All Yellow Jackets

Bleav In Georgia Tech: Reaction and Takeaways From the Latest CFP Rankings Release

What are the biggest Georgia Tech takeaways from last night's CFP Rankings release?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The latest batch of College Football Playoff Rankings are out and Georgia Tech did not move anywhere.

The Yellow Jackets stayed at No. 16 after their narrow win over Boston College and now Georgia Tech will get ready for their biggest home game in more than a decade. The Yellow Jackets will host Pittsburgh this weekend and have a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game with a win.

So is there anything to takeaway from the latest batch of CFP rankings? We debated that on the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech.

If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!

Preparing for a massive game

Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Bir
Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kicker Aidan Birr (33) kicks a field goal in the last minute of the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

This not only a massive game in the ACC, but it is also the final time that 27 seniors are going to play their final home game. Yesterday, head coach Brent Key talked about those seniors and what this game is going to mean on Saturday:

“That is the game, though. I know it focuses on the game; this is the senior day. The seniors are a huge part of our program where we're at right now. We talked about it after practice. I had them stand up and said, These guys have done a lot for us. Guys have been here one year, guys have been here two, guys have been here three or more. Guys have been here three more years, 13-3 in that stadium. 10-0 in the last two seasons in that stadium, right? That's a far cry from where we're the ones that have been here four years and five years have come from. And it's because of them. Look, this is about the players.

It is about the players here at Georgia Tech. It's always been about the players, and it always will be about the players here. All right, the players are the ones out there in the arena going at it. The respect I have for these players, the good times, the bad times, the ugly, it doesn't matter. To be a Georgia Tech football player, you're part of a very unique club, a privileged club. To honor these guys Saturday night  in their final game here, and the way we prepare, and the way we go out and play,  is only the right thing to do.” 

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More Georgia Tech News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football