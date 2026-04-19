Bleav in Georgia Tech: Reactions and Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 2026 Spring Game

Spring football has come and gone for Georgia Tech and it was an impressive performance by a number of players.

Alberto Mendoza came into the day as the favorite to be the starting quarterback for Georgia Tech and he left the game with no reason to doubt that. Mendoza looked strong yesterday and seemed to stretch his lead in the competition.

But who else stood out on The Flats yesterday? On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we break down the game and give our reaction and takeaways.

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Standouts

Wide receiver is a position where there is a lot of competition going on for Georgia Tech due to the amount of inexperience and newcomers at the position and the experience that left. Two standouts from yesterday included Debron Gatling and Evan Haynes, with Gatling catching five passes for 58 yards, including an 18 yard touchdown from Mendoza, and Haynes catching three passes for 50 yards. After the game, head coach Brent Key talked about the impact of both players:

“Yeah, Debron has. think you saw after he made that really good touchdown, I grabbed him, brought him back out on the field. Just told him how proud I was of him, of how he's come along this spring. Dalen Penson, who was out today, Dalen has been a really good addition. Evan made some plays out there today. Everybody's focused on developing the other guys. You kind of forget about Jordan sometimes. Then we got Koi still to come in. He'll be here in the summer. So I think we'll be fine there at that position. think Jafar's done a nice job of developingYe those guys. There's a couple out there today, I thought, if we come down with them, have been a big day for those guys. But I think I said that last week too. I did, I know I did. So that tells you we got a long way to go. But they've made progress"

Both of those players are going to be guys to watch when the season rolls around and they showed yesterday that they might be ready for bigger roles this season. Kevin Roche Jr, while not a receiver, was a favorite target of Mendoza and he looks like he is going to be ready to contribute in the fall.

Yesterday was just a glimpse at what this 2026 team could look like and there are a lot of positives to take away from the game.