How can you watch/listen to Georgia Tech's White and Gold Spring Game Today?

After a month plus of practice, the 2026 Georgia Tech team is going to take the field today for their first action in front of fans and there is a lot to be excited about.

But if you are not at the game today, you will not be able to watch the game.

It has been a growing trend for college football spring games to not be televised and that is true for Georgia Tech's spring game today.

So how can you keep up with the game if you are not in attendance?

The 2026 White & Gold Game can be heard live on 680 AM/97.3 FM The Fan in Atlanta and worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app. The Georgia Tech Sports Network football crew of the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Georgia Tech letterwinner, alumnus, and NFL veteran Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline reporter) will have the call.

The game will not be televised.

What to look forward to in this game

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets will be split in to two teams – Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em – for Saturday’s game. The game rosters will be announced later this week.

The game will consist of four quarters – the first half with 12-minute quarters and standard clock operations, the second half with 15-minute quarters and a running clock.

The quarterback battle is going to be front and center today for the Yellow Jackets. Alberto Mendoza, Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron have been locked in a battle to replace Haynes King and be the starter and today is another data point in that battle.

While you can't expect a heavy workload due to it being just a spring game, it will be the first chance for fans to see the dynamic rushing duo of Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley. This is expected to be one of the top running back duos in the country and they could produce some fireworks today.

The wide receiver position has been a focus this spring for the Yellow Jackets, due to their losses this offseason. Will any wide receiver show an early connection with one of the quarterbacks? The tight ends will figure heavy into the offense this season and this will be a chance to show their fit into the offense.

Offensive lines can be hard to judge in the spring, but the interior for Georgia Tech is going to look different this season and this will be the first test.

Brent Key had a goal of making Georgia Tech a team with more size this offseason and he did that. He has mentioned this at every chance he has gotten and this will be the first time to see the new look defensive line in action.