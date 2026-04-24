NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: No (Jeremiyah) Love for Fernando Mendoza

Reigning Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza was the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL draft, but the quarterback out of Indiana is not getting much love in the betting market. Instead, it’s Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love who leads the way, which is similar to how things started last year for Mendoza’s new teammate, Ashton Jeanty.

We’ll see if things turn out different for Love.

Selected third overall by the Cardinals, Love is +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Offensive Rookie of the Year this coming season. Love’s selection at No. 3 was somewhat surprising. You could argue Love winning would also be surprising, given the last RB to win the award was Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Quarterbacks have won the award two of the past three seasons. Despite that, Mendoza is fourth in the odds at +550 at DK. Mendoza’s new running back, Jeanty, was the favorite last year. Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan ultimately won the award.

One of the biggest shocks of the draft was Ohio State WR Carnell Tate getting picked fourth by the Titans. Oddsmakers seem to love the pick, at least in the OROY sense. They made Tate the second betting favorite to win the coveted award, giving him +350 odds.

Another WR, Jordyn Tyson from Arizona, sits third in the odds. He was picked by the Saints at No. 8 and is +450 to win OROY.

Another somewhat surprise rounds out the Top 5. Running back Jadarian Price, who also came out of Notre Dame, was the last pick of the first round and is +750. The defending Super Bowl champions have an opening in the backfield after Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl MVP, left in free agency.

The Rams made a surprise pick at 13, selecting Alabama QB Ty Simpson. They’re in win-now mode with Matt Stafford nearing the end of his career. They’re also the favorites in the Super Bowl odds. All the same, they thought long-term and went with Simpson. He’s +4000 to win OROY.

There’s still a long way to go in the draft, but history tells us the winner will come from the first round. Alvin Kamara was the last non-first-round pick to win the award in 2017.

Here are the odds for all the players.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Jeremiyah Love +200

Carnell Tate +350

Jordyn Tyson +450

Fernando Mendoza +550

Jadarian Price +750

Makai Lemon +850

Omar Cooper Jr. +1500

Kenyon Sadiq +1500

KC Concepcion +2200

Denzel Boston +3500

Ty Simpson +4000

Garrett Nussmeier +5000

Carson Beck +6000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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