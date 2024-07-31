BREAKING: Georgia Tech Picked To Finish 9th In ACC Preseason Poll
The 2024 ACC Preseason Poll was just released and Georgia Tech has been voted 9th. Florida State has been picked to repeat as conference champions and Clemson, Miami, NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, SMU, and North Carolina were picked ahead of Georgia Tech.
I think the Yellow Jackets could surprise a lot of people, even though they have one of the nation's toughest schedules. Georgia Tech is bringing back most of the pieces from of the ACC's best offenses and one of the top rushing attacks in the country. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, a deep wide receiver group led by Eric Singleton Jr, and an offensive line who helped the Yellow Jackets have the top rushing attack in the ACC brings back the majority of its snaps. While the defense was one of the nation's worst last season, Brent Key has overhauled the defensive staff in hopes of a big turnaround on that side of the ball.
Earlier this year on an episode of the Late Kick, Pate called the Yellow Jackets one of the nation's most underrated teams going into the year:
"Georgia Tech I could also call a little bit underrated. The difference with Georgia Tech is the schedule is pretty stiff, I am not going to lie and they have Georgia every year. They were 7-5 last year and their win total is at 5.5, I think due in large part to how tough it is. Haynes King is still there, that is their quarterback, their offense is top ten in returning production this year, a deep wide receiver room. The defense was bad last year, 123rd in yards allowed last year I believe, but they overhauled their defensive staff, they overhauled their roster on the defensive side. They are the inverse of Nebraska in the sense that if I get C+ or B- defensive play, that should be good to get over 5.5 wins"
Georgia Tech is going to have to earn every win this season, but I think their record at the end of the year could surprise a lot of people.