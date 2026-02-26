Miami (Ohio) Undefeated Season Odds: Will the Red Hawks Keep Perfect Record Intact?
In this story:
There are 365 Division I college basketball teams, but only one still had an undefeated record in the 2025-26 season: the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks.
At 26-0, Miami is leading the MAC and is three games away from completing an undefeated regular season. Can the Redhawks pull it off? Let's find out what the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook think.
Miami (Ohio) Undefeated Season Odds
- Yes -140
- No +110
DraftKings has given Miami (Ohio) -140 odds to finish the regular season undefeated, an implied probability of 58.33%. Remember, this doesn't include the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament. The likelihood of them being undefeated all the way to the NCAA Tournament Final is next to zero, considering a team from the MAC isn't going to be able to beat multiple top teams in the country.
That means for this bet to cash, the Redhawks would have to defeat Western Michigan, Toledo, and Ohio to close out the season. The games against Western Michigan and Ohio will both be on the road.
Miami shouldn't have too much of an issue against the 10-18 Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night, but their final two games against Toledo and Ohio will be tough tests, as both teams sport a winning record this season. The good news is Miami has already beaten them both comfortably, beating Toledo by a score of 87-73 and defeating Ohio 90-74.
If Miami can pull it off, the Redhawks would be the 25th team since the 1948 season to finish with an undefeated regular season record, but just the fifth team to do it since the 1990-91 season.
College Basketball Undefeated Teams All-Time
Year
Team
Final Season Result
Final Record
2020-21
Gonzaga
Lost in NCAA Tournament Final
31-1
2014-15
Kentucky
Lost in Final Four
38-1
2013-14
Wichita State
Lost in Round of 32
35-1
2003-04
Saint Joseph's
Lost in Elite Eight
30-2
1990-91
UNLV
Lost in Final Four
34-1
1978-79
Alcorn State
Lost in Second Round of NIT
28-1
1978-79
Indiana State
Lost in NCAA Tournament Final
33-1
1975-76
Rutgers
Lost in Final Four
31-2
1975-76
Indiana
Won National Championship
32-0
1974-75
Indiana
Lose in Elite Eight
31-1
1972-73
NC State
Ineligible for Tournament
27-0
1972-73
UCLA
Won National Championship
30-0
1971-72
UCLA
Won National Championship
30-0
1970-71
Penn
Lost in Elite Eight
28-1
1970-71
Marquette
Lost in Sweet 16
28-1
1967-68
St. Bonaventure
Lost in Sweet 16
23-2
1967-68
Houston
Lost in Final Four
31-2
1966-67
UCLA
Won National Championship
30-0
1963-1964
UCLA
Won National Championship
30-0
1960-61
Ohio State
Lose in National Championship
27-1
1956-57
North Carolina
Won National Championship
32-0
1955-56
San Francisco
Won National Championship
29-0
1953-54
Kentucky
Won National Championship
25-0
1950-51
Columbia
Lost in Round of 32
21-1
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets