Miami (Ohio) Undefeated Season Odds: Will the Red Hawks Keep Perfect Record Intact?

There are 365 Division I college basketball teams, but only one still had an undefeated record in the 2025-26 season: the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks.

At 26-0, Miami is leading the MAC and is three games away from completing an undefeated regular season. Can the Redhawks pull it off? Let's find out what the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook think.

Miami (Ohio) Undefeated Season Odds

Yes -140

No +110

DraftKings has given Miami (Ohio) -140 odds to finish the regular season undefeated, an implied probability of 58.33%. Remember, this doesn't include the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament. The likelihood of them being undefeated all the way to the NCAA Tournament Final is next to zero, considering a team from the MAC isn't going to be able to beat multiple top teams in the country.

That means for this bet to cash, the Redhawks would have to defeat Western Michigan, Toledo, and Ohio to close out the season. The games against Western Michigan and Ohio will both be on the road.

Miami shouldn't have too much of an issue against the 10-18 Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night, but their final two games against Toledo and Ohio will be tough tests, as both teams sport a winning record this season. The good news is Miami has already beaten them both comfortably, beating Toledo by a score of 87-73 and defeating Ohio 90-74.

If Miami can pull it off, the Redhawks would be the 25th team since the 1948 season to finish with an undefeated regular season record, but just the fifth team to do it since the 1990-91 season.

College Basketball Undefeated Teams All-Time

Year Team Final Season Result Final Record 2020-21 Gonzaga Lost in NCAA Tournament Final 31-1 2014-15 Kentucky Lost in Final Four 38-1 2013-14 Wichita State Lost in Round of 32 35-1 2003-04 Saint Joseph's Lost in Elite Eight 30-2 1990-91 UNLV Lost in Final Four 34-1 1978-79 Alcorn State Lost in Second Round of NIT 28-1 1978-79 Indiana State Lost in NCAA Tournament Final 33-1 1975-76 Rutgers Lost in Final Four 31-2 1975-76 Indiana Won National Championship 32-0 1974-75 Indiana Lose in Elite Eight 31-1 1972-73 NC State Ineligible for Tournament 27-0 1972-73 UCLA Won National Championship 30-0 1971-72 UCLA Won National Championship 30-0 1970-71 Penn Lost in Elite Eight 28-1 1970-71 Marquette Lost in Sweet 16 28-1 1967-68 St. Bonaventure Lost in Sweet 16 23-2 1967-68 Houston Lost in Final Four 31-2 1966-67 UCLA Won National Championship 30-0 1963-1964 UCLA Won National Championship 30-0 1960-61 Ohio State Lose in National Championship 27-1 1956-57 North Carolina Won National Championship 32-0 1955-56 San Francisco Won National Championship 29-0 1953-54 Kentucky Won National Championship 25-0 1950-51 Columbia Lost in Round of 32 21-1

