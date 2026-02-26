SI

Miami (Ohio) Undefeated Season Odds: Will the Red Hawks Keep Perfect Record Intact?

Iain MacMillan|
Miami Ohio is the final remaining undefeated team in college basketball. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

In this story:

Miami (OH) RedHawks

There are 365 Division I college basketball teams, but only one still had an undefeated record in the 2025-26 season: the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks.

At 26-0, Miami is leading the MAC and is three games away from completing an undefeated regular season. Can the Redhawks pull it off? Let's find out what the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook think.

Miami (Ohio) Undefeated Season Odds

  • Yes -140
  • No +110

DraftKings has given Miami (Ohio) -140 odds to finish the regular season undefeated, an implied probability of 58.33%. Remember, this doesn't include the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament. The likelihood of them being undefeated all the way to the NCAA Tournament Final is next to zero, considering a team from the MAC isn't going to be able to beat multiple top teams in the country.

That means for this bet to cash, the Redhawks would have to defeat Western Michigan, Toledo, and Ohio to close out the season. The games against Western Michigan and Ohio will both be on the road.

Miami shouldn't have too much of an issue against the 10-18 Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night, but their final two games against Toledo and Ohio will be tough tests, as both teams sport a winning record this season. The good news is Miami has already beaten them both comfortably, beating Toledo by a score of 87-73 and defeating Ohio 90-74.

If Miami can pull it off, the Redhawks would be the 25th team since the 1948 season to finish with an undefeated regular season record, but just the fifth team to do it since the 1990-91 season.

College Basketball Undefeated Teams All-Time

Year

Team

Final Season Result

Final Record

2020-21

Gonzaga

Lost in NCAA Tournament Final

31-1

2014-15

Kentucky

Lost in Final Four

38-1

2013-14

Wichita State

Lost in Round of 32

35-1

2003-04

Saint Joseph's

Lost in Elite Eight

30-2

1990-91

UNLV

Lost in Final Four

34-1

1978-79

Alcorn State

Lost in Second Round of NIT

28-1

1978-79

Indiana State

Lost in NCAA Tournament Final

33-1

1975-76

Rutgers

Lost in Final Four

31-2

1975-76

Indiana

Won National Championship

32-0

1974-75

Indiana

Lose in Elite Eight

31-1

1972-73

NC State

Ineligible for Tournament

27-0

1972-73

UCLA

Won National Championship

30-0

1971-72

UCLA

Won National Championship

30-0

1970-71

Penn

Lost in Elite Eight

28-1

1970-71

Marquette

Lost in Sweet 16

28-1

1967-68

St. Bonaventure

Lost in Sweet 16

23-2

1967-68

Houston

Lost in Final Four

31-2

1966-67

UCLA

Won National Championship

30-0

1963-1964

UCLA

Won National Championship

30-0

1960-61

Ohio State

Lose in National Championship

27-1

1956-57

North Carolina

Won National Championship

32-0

1955-56

San Francisco

Won National Championship

29-0

1953-54

Kentucky

Won National Championship

25-0

1950-51

Columbia

Lost in Round of 32

21-1

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published | Modified
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

