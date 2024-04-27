BREAKING: Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Leonard Signs As An Undrafted Free Agent With The Denver Broncos
After not being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.
Last season, Leonard played 453 snaps and finished with a 60.6 grade on offense according to PFF. He had a run blocking grade of 57.4 this year and that was down from a 70.9 grade from 2022.
One of the players who spoke to the media after Georgia Tech's Pro Day had concluded was Leonard and he talked about how he was leaning on former Yellow Jacket and current Green Bay Packers tight end Tyler Davis for advice about the draft process:
"I would say I learned a lot from (former Georgia Tech tight end) Tyler Davis. He went through this process four years ago and so I leaned on him heavy, he has a lot of experience, he just re-signed with the Packers so he obviously knows how to do things the right way. So, I leaned on him a lot for the interview process and what to look for, you know, just going through training, learning from him as much as I could and applied it and he has been a guy that I have relied on since I was here and that is continuing to the next step, definitely fortunate to have him in my corner."
Leonard never put up gaudy receiving statistics (he caught 13 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown), but he was a solid run blocker and a great locker room presence. Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key praised Leonard several times throughout the 2023 season:
"I know you are talking about progression in terms of catching the football but anyone that has watched Dylan Leonard play football this season would be blown away, No. 2 is playing as well as any tight end in the country right now when it comes to the way he blocks, blocks core, blocks moving, blocks on the perimeter, I could not be more proud of that kid and what he is doing for this football team. You want to talk about someone that bleeds Georgia Tech and bleeds White and Gold and is all about this place, then watch the way he plays for 50, 60, 65 plays in a game. He is Georgia Tech, the gritness, the toughness, that is the intelligence, that is what this program is about is the way he is playing the game. If he gets catches, that is a bonus in what he is doing for this football team. That entire position is playing as good of football as I have seen out of a tight end position I have seen in my entire career."
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Senior): Saw action in all 12 regular-season games and made 11 starts at tight end … Voted as a permanent team captain by his teammates … One of 20 semifinalists for the 2023 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which recognizes college football’s best leaders who exhibit exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field … Despite modest receiving statistics (13 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown – all career bests), has established himself as one of the nation’s top tight ends due to his blocking (run and pass) and his leadership, on and off the field … Caught multiple passes in a game four times – two at No. 17 Ole Miss (Sept. 16), two vs. Boston College (Oct. 28), a career-high-tying three at Virginia (Nov. 4) and two at Clemson (Nov. 11), which included his first-career touchdown from 4 yards out … Had a season-high 27 receiving yards at Ole Miss, which included his longest catch of the season (23 yards).
2022 (Junior): Played in nine games and made eight starts at tight end … Led Tech’s tight ends and ranked seventh overall on the team in receptions (11) and receiving yards (90) … After not playing in the first two games of the season, became a big part of Tech’s passing game with 11 receptions for 90 yards over the next six contests … Hauled in a season-best three receptions for 18 yards at Florida State (Oct. 29) … Caught two passes for a season-high 29 yards against Duke (Oct. 8) … Succeeded both on the field and in the classroom, being named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy (top scholar-athlete), as well as selection to the all-ACC Academic Team, the NFF Hampshire Honor Society and earning a prestigious ACC Postgraduate Scholarship.
2021 (Sophomore): Played in 11 games and made 10 starts at tight end … Led Tech’s tight ends and ranked sixth overall on the team in receptions (11) and receiving yards (112) … After making just one catch for five yards over the first six games of the season, became a big part of Tech’s passing game with 10 receptions for 107 yards over the final six contests … Had multiple receptions in four of the final six games of the season … Hauled in a season-best three receptions for 21 yards against Boston College (Nov. 13) … Averaged 14 yards per catch (two for 28 yards) at No. 6 Notre Dame (Nov. 20) … Caught two passes for a career-high 43 yards against No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 27) … 21.5 yards per reception against UGA was also a career best.
2020 (Sophomore – “Covid Year” – year of eligibility retained): Former walk-on earned a scholarship prior to the season … Missed the first three games but played in the final seven contests of the season, including starts against Boston College (Oct. 24) and Notre Dame (Oct. 31) … Caught three passes for 23 yards on the season … First catch of the season was a career-long 15-yarder against Louisville (Oct. 9) … Also had 4-yard receptions against BC and ND … Made a solo tackle against Clemson (Oct. 17).
2019 (Freshman): Appeared in all 12 games as a reserve tight end … Hauled in his first-career reception against South Florida (Sept. 7) for 3 yards … Also recorded a 3-yard catch at Duke (Oct. 12) … Took a kick return 8 yards at Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 19.
High School: Tabbed as a three-star prospect by ESPN … Three-year letterwinner at Milton, playing tight end and wide receiver … Was named a captain his senior season … Helped lead Milton to a Georgia 7-A state championship in 2018 … Named first-team all-region and the Region 5 7-A Offensive Player of the Year … Earned second-team all-state honors … Was also named first-team all-North Fulton … Hauled in 875 yards as a senior off 48 receptions … Also caught 10 touchdowns and converted a two-point conversion … Hauled in three touchdowns in three-straight games to set the school record for most consecutive three-touchdown games … Current Georgia Tech teammates Brandon Best, Anthony Minella and Paul Tchio and former Tech QB Jordan Yates were also members of Milton’s 2018 state title team … Coached by Adam Clack … Also played baseball at Milton, spending two years on the team as an outfielder.