BREAKING: Georgia Tech Tight End Luke Benson Signs As An Undrafted Free Agent With The Los Angeles Chargers
After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Georgia Tech tight end Luke Benson is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers according to Aaron Wilson at KPRC2.
At Georgia Tech's Pro Day in March, Benson ran a 4.43 and had a vertical jump of 35 inches, two of the best results from the entire day in Atlanta.
According to PFF, Benson played 378 snaps last season, finishing with a 56.7 grade on offense and a 68.4 run-blocking grade. He finished his career with 37 receptions for 430 yards and five touchdowns.
More from his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Senior): Saw action in all 12 games, making five starts … Hauled in eight receptions on the year for 81 total yards, ranking second among GT tight ends … Caught a career-long 38-yard pass in the 30-16 road win over Wake Forest (Sept. 23) … Made three catches for 11 yards in the thrilling 23-20 road win over then-No. 17 Miami (Oct. 7) … Caught one pass for six yards in the 45-17 win at Virginia (Nov. 4) and one pass for 12 yards at Clemson (Nov. 11) … Finished the regular season with a 7-yard reception in the 31-23 setback to then-No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 25).
2022 (Junior): Saw action in all 12 games, making four starts … Hauled in nine receptions for 85 yards on the season for an average of 7.1 yard per reception … Caught a 19-yard reception in the 35-17 win over Western Carolina (Sept. 10) … Also caught two passes for 19 yards, including an 11-yarder against then-No. 17 Ole Miss (Sept. 17) … Hauled in two passes for 18 yards, including a 16-yard reception in the thrilling 28-27 road win at Virginia Tech (Nov. 5).
2019-21 (Syracuse): Played three seasons at Syracuse and has two seasons of eligibility remaining … Appeared in 34 of Syracuse’s 35 games over his three seasons with the Orange, including 10 starts … Caught 19 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at Syracuse … Earned third-team freshman all-America honors from Pro Football Focus after playing in all 12 games with two starts and catching eight passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019 … Hauled in a 70-yard touchdown reception against Holy Cross as a freshman, which was the second-longest touchdown catch by a tight end in Syracuse history and the longest since 1961 … Appeared in all 11 games with five starts in 2020, catching six passes for 63 yards and a score … Played in 11-of-12 games with three starts as a sophomore in 2021, catching five passes for 22 yards … Made seven special-teams tackles over three seasons (two in 2019, two in 2020 and three in 2021).
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Tabbed as the No. 36 tight end in the nation and the No. 32 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania by ESPN … Played both tight end and defensive end … Three-time all-Suburban One League (SOL) selection at tight end, including first-team honors as a junior and senior … Also earned first-team all-SOL accolades at defensive end as a junior … PrepStar all-East Region honoree … Caught 23 passes for 4,044 yards (17.6 avg.) and six touchdowns during prep career, including 12 receptions for 202 yards and four scores as a senior … Also recorded 66 career tackles and nine sacks on defense … Won team’s defensive “Trenchman” award as a senior … Team captain .. Coached by Chaz Cathers and Rob Rowan … Three-sport star also played basketball and ran track … Won conference championship and placed eighth at state championships in 100m dash as a junior.