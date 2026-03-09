Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III Signing With Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports. Walker is leaving the Seahawks after playing four seasons in Seattle.

Walker's new deal is three years and could be worth more than $43 million. The team made just enough room trading Trent McDuffie to sign the prize free agent.

The Chiefs have agreed to a three-year, $43.05 million deal with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, per sources. Kansas City lands a big fish, and the APY is right around the option number they cleared in trading Trent McDuffie.



Max is $45 million. $28.7 million fully… — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2026

MORE FROM SI: NFL Free Agency Live Updates

Walker started all 17 regular season games for the Seahawks last year, rushing for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. In the postseason, he had 65 carries for 313 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Seahawks marched to the Super Bowl where they beat the Patriots, 29-13. Walker rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries in that game.

Patrick Mahomes reacted to the news on social media with an enthusiastic "LET'S GO" and two emojis. There is a lot of good news on Monday for Mahomes as Travis Kelce is expected to return to the Chiefs for his 14th season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated