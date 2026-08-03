Breakout Player at Each Defensive Position for Georgia Tech Entering Fall Camp

Georgia Tech is hoping that they will have a big turnaround on the defensive side of the ball.

While you can never say there was not just one problem when you lose four out of five games to end a season, the defense for the Yellow Jackets was a huge problem. Brent Key once again changed coordinators and brought in a transfer portal class that focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball, particularly the defensive line. Will all of that result in a big turnaround on that side of the ball?

Here are some players I am watching for a breakout season.

DE-Noah Carter

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Noah Carter (24) celebrates a tackle near the LSU goal line at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech has not had a consistent pass rush in years, and to get to the ACC Championship and become a threat to win the conference, I think they are going to need to see some massive improvement in this area.

The Yellow Jackets brought in six transfer defensive linemen, including three edge players. Among them was former Alabama defensive end Noah Carter, a former four-star prospect coming out of high school. Carter only played 88 snaps for the Crimson Tide last season, but has the kind of athletic profile and ability to be a force off the edge.

DT- Christian Garrett

Garrett is another former blue-chip prospect who could be ready for a breakout season.

Garrett played a limited number of snaps for the Yellow Jackets but was an effective player for Georgia Tech, and for this defensive line to take the necessary steps forward, they are going to need some of these young players to take a step up and improve. Garrett has a lot of talent and can be a force if he lives up to his potential.

LB- Braylon Outlaw

Georgia Tech did not add any transfers at linebacker and only brought in two freshmen to compete with the four returners from last season. Braylon Outlaw had an excellent spring and was already earning praise from the coaching staff for how quickly he was picking everything up and making an impact.

Can he continue that in the fall? While I don't think he is going to open the season as a starter, I think as the season goes along, he is going to continue to get snaps and potentially be a difference-maker. The Yellow Jackets are not going to be afraid to play younger players, and I think Outlaw is included in that group.

CB- Jaylen Mbakwe

Mbakwe is one of three Alabama transfers that is joining Georgia Tech and he might have the highest-ceiling among them. A former five-star recruit, Mbakwe is going to be transitioning from playing wide receiver to playing cornerback, where I think he has his highest-ceiling.

Georgia Tech is losing three starters at corner, with Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Jy Gilmore moving on to the next level and they need a mix of the returning players, as well as transfers like Mbakwe, to fill their shoes and possibly improve the position. He has the speed, ball skills, and athleticism to be a high-end impact player this season for Georgia Tech.

S- Tae Harris

I use the phrase "former blue-chip" prospect a lot when talking about potential breakout players for Georgia Tech, but it can be used once again here with the safeties. Tae Harris flashed a lot last season when he got to play for the defense and he is going to be counted on to elevate the secondary.

Harris is a safety with playmaking ability who can also punish ball carriers when they have the ball. If he can continue to improve and play to his talent level, he can be an All-ACC level safety.