Final Depth Chart Projection For Georgia Tech's Defense Entering Fall Camp

For Georgia Tech to become a contender in the ACC, they are going to need to figure out the defensive side of the football

Under Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets have gone through three defensive coordinators and are now on their fourth. Jason Semore is back on The Flats and is looking to make Georgia Tech a more aggressive unit that can pressure the quarterback and create turnovers. If they can do that, then this team will be more formidable and won't fall apart down the stretch like they did in 2025.

Georgia Tech is going to be counting on a number of transfers to help turn the defense around, but they also need returning players to have bounce back seasons.

Here is how I see the Yellow Jackets defensive depth chart shaping up during fall camp.

Defensive End

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Amontrae Bradford (98) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Jordan Walker and Noah Carter

Backups: Amontrae Bradford and Taje McCoy

Georgia Tech brought in Jordan Walker and Noah Carter to boost the pass rush and in the spring game, they both racked up two sacks each and looked disruptive. Carter brings a lot of athleticism to the edge, while Walker is the veteran of the group after a solid career at Rutgers.

There is talent behind these two players as well. Amontrae Bradford showed flashes during his snaps last season and Taje McCoy was an underrated portal pickup.

While I am just listing a two-deep depth chart, there are other players who will be in the mix. Andre Fuller Jr, Jordan Boyd, Brayden Manley, and A.J. Hoffler will provide depth up front. Manley and Hoffler had disappointing 2025 seasons, but they can still find a role for themselves this season.

Defensive Tackle

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Tawfiq Thomas and Vincent Carroll-Jackson

Backups: Christian Garrett and Shymeik Jones

Like Carter and Walker, Thomas and Carroll-Jackson are two transfers that I think are going to make an impact and even start for the Yellow Jackets when the season begins.

Both players bring the kind of size that Georgia Tech wanted and they are going to be counted on to help turn around what was a poor run defense.

How will the depth shake out? Christian Garrett is a former blue-chip recruit who flashed high-level play in very limited snaps last season, while Shymeik Jones has the size and profile that Georgia Tech wants and might be ready to put it together in his third season with the program.

Tim Griffin, Derry Norris Jr, Christian Speakman, and Landen Marshall are going to be in the mix as well. Keep a close eye on Speakman and Griffin, both of whom impressed during the spring.

Linebacker

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey

Backups: Cayman Spaulding and Melvin Jordan IV

This is going to be same group as last season, minus Tah'j Butler, who transferred to Ole Miss.

Semore is going to be looking to turn this into a more agressive group and have them looking like Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas in 2022. All four players need bounce back seasons if this group is going to turn around and they have that capability. The run defense and tackling has to see an improvement or this defense is not going to be markedly better.

Freshmen Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gamble will be in the mix here as well, with Outlaw earning a lot of praise for how he performed.

Cornerback

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zachary Tobe (23) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Jaylen Mbakwe, Jonas Duclona, and Kelvin Hill

Backups: Zachary Tobe, Daiquan White, and Elgin Sessions

Georgia Tech is losing its top three corners from the 2025 team, but they return some experience and brought in two potential impact transfers.

Zachary Tobe, Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, and Jon Mitchell were all in the rotation last season, with Tobe and Hill playing over 400 snaps and White playing 288. Mitchell saw a little over 100.

I think Mbakwe is going to turn into one of the best players on Georgia Tech's entire team and will be the most talented cornerback they have had in the backend in years. He is an excellent athlete and has great instincts.

Duclona was perhaps the best cornerback on USF last season and is hoping that translates to the next level.

After playing sparingly as a freshman, I think Sessions is going to earn more playing time as the backup nickle.

Keep an eye on freshmen Jaedyn Terry and Trae Stevenson Jr.

Safety

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs with the ball while Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tae Harris (27) defends during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Tae Harris and Fenix Felton

Backups: Savion Riley and Kealan Jones

This is a position that I think possesses plenty of talent, but also lacks experience and the depth could become a real issue if some young players are not ready for bigger roles.

Tae Harris could be one of the breakout defensive backs in the entire ACC while Felton had a solid end to the season for the Yellow Jackets. Riley is the veteran of the group, but has to stay healthy this season.

Then there are the freshmen and I think at least one of these players needs to become a reliable rotation player. Kealan Jones, Kymani Morales, Chris Hewitt Jr, and Isaac Obrokta make up the rest of the room, but they have never played a game. Jones got a lot of praise for his maturity and ability to adapt quickly during the spring.