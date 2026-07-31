Which of Georgia Tech's Transfers Could Exceed Expectations in 2026?

Georgia Tech brought in 19 transfers this offseason, and the Yellow Jackets might be relying on a number of them to really help this team compete for an ACC Championship.

When you look at the potential two-deep depth chart for the Yellow Jackets, it is littered with incoming transfers, and the obvious names that are going to be counted on to make an impact include Alberto Mendoza, Justice Haynes, Isaiah Fuhrmann, Noah Carter, and Jaylen Mbakwe, among others.

But what about some of the more under the radar players that were brought in? Here are some guys I think can exceed expectations in 2026 for the Yellow Jackets.

WR Jaiven Plummer

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jaiven Plummer (center right) catches a touchdown pass against Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (center left) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech only brought in two wide receiver transfers, and the one that is getting the most attention is Fuhrmann, the Elon transfer. The other wide receiver that is joining the Yellow Jackets is former California receiver Jaiven Plummer, who has only two career catches but is considered a high-level special teams player, and he also brings the kind of size that Georgia Tech needs on the outside.

Is Plummer going to transform into Jeremiah Smith overnight and be among the best receivers in the country? No, but I think he could become a contested catch target on the outside for Mendoza and be a difference maker with Georgia Tech this season.

DE Taje McCoy

Oklahoma State linebacker Taje McCoy (40) bats down a pass by Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes (10) in the first quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Noah Carter and Jordan Walker are widely expected to be the starters on the edge for Georgia Tech and I don't disagree with that, but don't forget about Oklahoma State transfer edge Taje McCoy.

McCoy comes to Georgia Tech with six career sacks and 45 career tackles, playing for one of the worst power four teams in the country over the past few seasons. I think now that he is away from Stillwater, he is going to provide veteran pass rushing help and be a reliable depth piece for Georgia Tech.

DT Vincent-Carroll Jackson

Carroll-Jackson has been pegged as a starter for the Yellow Jackets, but it still feels as if he is flying under the radar heading into 2026.

At 6-5 290 LBS, Carroll-Jackson gives Georgia Tech the kind of size that they craved this offseason and he is going to be asked to plug the holes in the middle and help improve Georgia Tech's run defense, which has been a top priority for the team this offseason and while I don't think that Carroll-Jackson is going to be putting up gaudy stats or anything, his presence is going to be felt in every game and I think the run defense stats will reflect.