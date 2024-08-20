Brent Key Announces Tight End Brett Seither Will Miss the 2024 Season With A Knee Injury
Georgia Tech is preparing to play Florida State this weekend in college football's premier week zero game, but they are doing so without tight end Brett Seither. During his weekly media availability, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key announced that Seither was going to miss the 2024 season with a knee injury.
"I was told the depth chart was going to be released later today, one thing that you will see on there is that tight end Brett Seither is not on there, he suffered an ACL tear two weeks ago so he will have surgery soon. But, you know, just really thinking about him and have been and, you know, spent a lot of time with him as he's going through that and some other things."
Key did note that Avery Boyd is going to play tight end.
"It also gives an opportunity now for Avery Boyd, who was limited a little bit early in camp with, you know, some tendonitis or whatnot, but it's been full go, really him and Jackson Hawes to get the start at tight end. So excited for Avery, a guy that's really bulked up and, you know, embrace the transition to the tight -in position in 240, 245 now and doing everything in really, really consistent at that position. So excited to have him back as upset as we are about what happened to Brett."
With Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson gone, Seither was going to be a contributor at the tight end position for Georgia Tech. Now, the Yellow Jackets will have Boyd, Hawes, Ryland Goede, and freshmen Luke Harpring and David Prince to try and step up in his place.
Seither found a way to make an impact in some games last season, mostly by catching the football. Seither caught a touchdown in the first game of the year against Louisville, had a 35-yard touchdown in the upset win over North Carolina, and had a 28-yard catch against Georgia.