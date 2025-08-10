Brent Key Gives Positive Update on QB Aaron Philo's Development As He Begins Year Two At Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key believes he has the best quarterback room in the country, and his argument has merit. The Yellow Jackets have one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Haynes King, but redshirt freshman Aaron Philo showed immense upside last year when he had to play.
How good was Philo? He finished as the highest graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country). How much will he be needed this season? Georgia Tech is hoping that King can stay healthy this season and give Philo more time to develop, but it has to be reassuring to have a young quarterback like Philo who can play when called upon.
When talking with the media after the Yellow Jackets wrapped up their first fall camp scrimmage, Key dove into Philo's development so far in his second season on The Flats:
"Good. I've been really pleased with Aaron, you know, we know the talent he has. Tremendous talent, and that definitely hadn't gone anywhere. But it's almost one of those things, too, the older you get when you come out of that true freshman year, it's every position, it's not just quarterback. You know a little bit more, then you know a lot more, you know, almost, sometimes knowledge can be deadly. All right? So, now for a quarterback, there are so many different things for that person to see. They really take game -like experiences and reps and speed, and whether you're Haynes, who's started for eight, nine years in college football, or Aaron who's going into the second year, both of them are tremendous football players, But Haynes is still seeing things, you know, you see new things you got a new coordinator to different coverages different, you know tweaks to it different things, but I'm really I've been really very pleased."
At the beginning of fall camp, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner talked about Philo's role for the upcoming season:
"Yeah, we're fortunate. Not just with Aaron Philo, but we've got two other guys in that room that I think have a chance to be good players as well. So it's a very deep room. Philo is proving that he can go into a game and tough situations and go deliver the football. Some of the biggest situations. All of last year, he was able to go in and win games, right? So I think he played in the four games. And you saw what he did when his number was called, right? Obviously, the Miami game with the third-down conversions. Like, go back and watch that tape and then go watch the NC State game, right? So we feel confident in that room. We feel confident in Aaron, but Haynes King is, like I said, He's the leader of this football team. And I can't wait to watch him play this year."
Georgia Tech is in a fantastic position in both the present and the future with their quarterbacks. It is a reason that this program continues to garner attention and the Yellow Jackets are set up favorably to continue contending in the ACC with the way their QB room is set up.