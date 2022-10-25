Brent Key Gives Update on Jeff Sims Injury and Talks Quarterback Situation

During last Thursday night's game vs Virginia, Georgia Tech starting quarterback Jeff Sims suffered an injury and did not return to the game. Backup quarterback Zach Gibson came in for Sims and did not play well in his first extended action of the season. Gibson finished 10-25 for 99 yards and was sacked seven times.

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson might be back in the lineup vs Florida State on Saturday Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One of the big questions ahead of this Saturday's game against Florida State was the status of Sims and what the Yellow Jackets might do at quarterback if Sims is not able to go.

Interim head coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday and talked about the quarterback situation. When asked if Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh could see any time Saturday, Key spoke about the other two quarterbacks that he thinks will see the field vs the Seminoles:

"Zach Pyron is a guy that is on the roster as well and I fully expect that both Zach's will play in this football game, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron."

It would be the first time that the true freshman has seen the field at Georgia Tech and it would be a big spot to be in, on the road vs a good Florida State team.

Here is what Key had to say about Sims:

"He is day-to-day., but you have to prepare for both scenarios."

If Sims is not able to go, the Yellow Jackets will have to be more prepared than they were last week against Virginia. Hopefully with a week to prepare, the offensive staff can have both Gibson and Pyron ready for a good Florida State defense.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State will kick off at Noon on Saturday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

