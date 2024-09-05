Brent Key Gives Update On Running Back Trey Cooley's Status For Saturday's Game vs Syracuse
Georgia Tech is preparing to go o the road and face Syracuse this week and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to reach 3-0. One guy that will not be suiting up for Georgia Tech is backup running back Trey Cooley. Head Coach Brent Key revealed in his press conference today that Cooley is not going to be suiting up for this Saturday's game, but he did say that running back Chad Alexander and defensive tackle Horace Lockett are going to be good to go for the game:
"Yeah Horace has been back, he missed a little bit of time and has been working his way back into shape and look now, there are some good players at that position. Horace is fine, Chad is fine. We will make sure Trey is good you know, so I don't know the time frame on Trey Cooley. Don't expect him to be in the game this week. He won't be in the game this week. Do what's best for Trey, make sure that he gets himself taken care of and gets back to a good play. So, you know, but Chad and Horace are good to go."
Syracuse had a really hard time stopping Ohio's ground game last week and their best linebacker, Marlowe Wax, is going to miss time with an injury. Georgia Tech is a team that loves to run the football and it could be a big day for Jamal Haynes, Haynes King and the rest of the Yellow Jackets offense.
Syracuse on the other hand is going to throw the football around a little bit more and Key talked today about what his defense is going to have to do against the talented Syracuse offense:
"When you play a team like this, when you play a quarterback like this who is a headsy player who is very smart and knows where to go with the football, you can't sit back there and play one type of coverage, you have to be able to mix things up but there has never been a guy like this not complete a pass. He is going to complete a pass and he is going to have success. So he's going to have success, right? He's going to complete passes. We have to be sure tacklers. We have to have more than one person at the barrage of the ball. We have to be able to guard our man, obviously, protect our zones, know where our drops are, know the patterns that they're running and be able to match them. It's a big challenge for us, but we've got to play well."