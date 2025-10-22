Brent Key Named To Dodd Trophy Award Midseason Watch List
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has the Yellow Jackets ranked at No. 7 in the country with a 7-0 record. Georgia Tech has been one of the surprises around the country, as they are the favorite to win the ACC and make an appearance in the College Football playoff.
After taking over a program that had won just 10 of its previous 38 games prior to him being named interim head coach five games into the 2022 season, Key has led Tech to a 25-16 record as head coach, including an 8-1 mark against nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. Only halfway through his third full season at the helm, his 21 wins since the beginning of the 2023 campaign are tied for the fourth-most ever by a Georgia Tech head coach in his first three full seasons. The only coaches with more – Paul Johnson (25 – 2008-10), Dodd (23 – 1945-47) and William Alexander (23 – 1920-22) – are in the College Football Hall of Fame.
With his inclusion on the Dodd Trophy midseason watch list, Key is now on the official midseason watch lists for coach-of-the-year awards whose namesakes are closely associated with his alma mater (Dodd Trophy) and his native Alabama (Bear Bryant Award).
The Dodd Trophy midseason watch list was created taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and Academic Progress Rate (APR), commitment to service and charity in the community and on-field success thus far in the 2025 season.
The winner of the 2025 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in January.
In addition to Key being on the midseason watch lists for the Dodd Trophy and the Bryant Award, two Yellow Jackets – PK Aidan Birr (Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale H.S.) and OL Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) – were named second-team midseason all-Americans (Birr by the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated and Athlon and Rutledge by The Athletic and Athlon).
Key and the Yellow Jackets return home on Saturday for an ACC battle with Syracuse. Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
This year’s midseason watch list features a collective group of coaches who have led their teams to 1,813 wins, 27 conference titles and three national championships throughout their collegiate careers. It also includes two previous Dodd Trophy winners with Marcus Freeman (2024) and Brian Kelly (2018).
The SEC leads all conferences with 10 coaches named to the midseason watch list, followed by the Big Ten, the Big 12 and the ACC, who each have four representatives. The AAC also features one coach, and Notre Dame represents the sole independent institution.
“During what is The Dodd Trophy’s 50th anniversary season, this group of coaches continues to embody the values that make college football and this award so special,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “Each of them has achieved success where it matters most – by guiding their student-athletes to excel in competition, in academics and most importantly, in life, which is the true spirit of Coach Dodd.”
“The Dodd Trophy stands apart by honoring the full extent of a coach’s impact on their players, schools and communities,” said Samantha Jones, PNC regional president for Georgia. “It’s a powerful reminder that success is measured not only by wins, but by the character and integrity of those who lead. As presenting sponsor, PNC Bank is honored to support an award that continues to elevate these principles in college football and beyond.”
A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The winner of the 2025 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.