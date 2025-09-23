Brent Key Praises Wake Forest QB Robby Ashford & Sees Similarities Between Him and Haynes King
Wake Forest QB Robby Ashford will be one to watch on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets. Head coach Brent Key has a background with Ashford back when he recruited him out of high school, and is not taking the Wake Forest signal caller lightly. With his experience and dual-threat ability, coach Key says the team will have to be ready to slow him down.
“Offensively goes to their quarterback, Robby Ashford. Another guy I've got a lot of history with as far as knowing him from recruiting. He's from Birmingham, Hoover High School. I remember recruiting him out of high school. He's played a lot of football. He's had a lot of snaps, and they are doing a really good job with him and playing to his strengths and what he does well,” said Key.
One to watch
On the season, Ashford has thrown for 697 yards and a touchdown to go along with three interceptions. One of his best games through the air came in Week 1 against Kennesaw State. Ashford went 20-28 and had his longest completion of 41 yards with no turnovers. Perhaps where he is most dangerous is on the ground with his legs. This season, he has rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Ashford has rushed for a touchdown in every game that he has played this season for the Demon Deacons. His best game on the ground came against Western Carolina, where he rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown. He’s on pace to rush for more than 500 yards this season on the ground and is looking for that first 100-yard game on the ground. A question was asked if Ashford and star quarterback Haynes King have any similarities on the gridiron. Coach Key had this to say on the two quarterbacks.
“I haven’t thought about that. One's from Hoover, one's from Longview. Different parts. No, but he's an athletic guy; he can run. He can throw on the run. He can pick up a lot of hidden yardage with his feet. He tucks the ball down and goes, and they spring them out, they boot them, they move the pocket. They'll run him. He does have some similar traits, different style, but I guess you'd say production wise, as far as being able to use their feet for production too,” said Key. “They've done a nice job with their play-action game, too. They really have, they get in a bunch of different sets and formations and motions and work matchups. When you've got a guy that can take the top off like that, it's something to be aware of.”
The Yellow Jackets' defense is no stranger to dealing with dual-threat quarterbacks. They’ve dealt with it all season and have continued to answer the bell and play exceptional football, containing opposing quarterbacks and not letting them dominate the game. Saturday will present a new challenge in Ashford, but if they can contain the edges and not let him get outside the pocket and extend, they should be just fine. Ashford is most dangerous when he is improving and making plays with his feet and throwing off the run.