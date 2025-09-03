Brent Key Provides An Injury Update On A Pair Of Yellow Jackets
On Tuesday, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key had his weekly press conference ahead of the Yellow Jackets' game against Gardner-Webb. He provided some injury updates, most importantly to starting cornerback Rodney Shelley, as well as defensive end A.J. Hoffler.
“"Yeah, I mean, it's like any game you're playing up after football games. Guys are day -to -day, and expecting to have guys back ready to go for Saturday. So, the on,e Rodney, I think Rodney is probably one more week. But he was out practicing today, so it's good to see. A .J. was out there today. It was good to see. But again, time will tell when the full time frame comes; it's going to be 100%. So that's one thing we're not going to do,” said Key.
A good sign for the Yellow Jackets, especially with a pivotal matchup coming up in less than two weeks at home against No. 8 Clemson in a battle for ACC supremacy. They will need to be fully healthy and ready to go, especially if they are to pull off the upset. Shelley provides experience and stability at the cornerback position and has continued to improve with the Yellow Jackets in his tenure with the team.
Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, they looked good in Shelley’s absence against Colorado on Saturday. Several of their defensive backs graded in the top 10 according to the PFF.
Georgia Tech Has Strong Defensive performance
Daiquan White was the highest graded cornerback and defensive player with a 79.9 grade on 17 snaps. Omar Daniels finished with a 69.2 grade on 55 snaps, and Savion Riley finished with a 68.2 grade on 10 snaps. White has definitely shown he should see the field more after his performance. Against Gardner-Webb, they should be just fine in his absence.
Georgia Tech also did a fairly good job of tackling in open space and in the perimeter, only missing nine tackles the entire game. It was a big difference and even an upgrade from a season ago. The Yellow Jackets look faster to the ball and make bigger hits under defensive coordinator Blake Gideon and defensive backs coach Cory Peoples. Coach Key talked about the performance and the perimeter tackling.
"Yeah, I, think we ended up with nine missed tackles in the game, which nine is nine too many. But for a first game, that's a lower number than, lower number than I've seen in the past. But again, like I said, zero is what is perfect, and that's what our expectation is,” said Key. “We got to continue work on using our hands, delivering blows, getting off of blocks on the perimeter, knocking guys back, and setting the edge. And when we set the edge, not letting it get, keeping it constricted, not letting it get widened out and opened up just because you set the edge. So I thought they did a good job, but again, we're for the ability to go out and play, to play great football."
With Shelley being out, it will provide more opportunities for others who look to make their name and carve out more of a role in the rotation. With the defense using a lot of positional flexibility and moving guys all over the field, Shelley’s absence can prove to be a good thing with younger and hungrier defensive backs looking to get reps on the field. If you know every position inside out, it should be hard to come off the field.