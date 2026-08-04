Brent Key Shares Encouraging Injury Update On OT Josh Petty After Day One of Fall Camp

Fall Camp is officially underway on The Flats. Georgia Tech began its preparations for the 2026 season on Monday, and the Yellow Jackets are less than a month out from their season opener vs Colorado.

The offensive line has been a strength for Georgia Tech ever since Brent Key took over as the permanent head coach and over the past three seasons, the Yellow Jackets have had one of the best O-Lines in the ACC, including one of the best run games and pass blocking units.

The offensive line for the Yellow Jackets has three new starters entering the 2026 season and a lot has to be figured out over the next three weeks, but one of the players who is not going to be competing for a job in fall camp is former five-star prospect Josh Petty.

Heading into his second season with the program, Petty was hoping to compete for a starting spot on the Yellow Jackets' offensive line, but an injury forced him to miss the spring. Yesterday after practice, Key spoke with the media and gave the first update on Petty's health at this point entering fall camp, and while he is not ready to start practicing yet, it was an encouraging update:

"The guys that have been out, we've got Josh (Petty). Josh is way ahead of schedule, but with those things, we are not going to push that thing sooner than it is. Probably that mid-October. the time with him, you know, early October, mid-October. I think it's four weeks from practicing, full go, and four weeks from playing, something like that. Don't quote me on it, but somewhere in that time frame. He's way ahead of schedule.

You know, you've got a really superior athlete like him. It's going to always appear to be a lot quicker than some others. So he's been able to do that, so I'm really happy with his progression."

Why This is Encouraging

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty is one of, if not the most talented offensive lineman in the Yellow Jackets room. It was a big deal when Georgia Tech landed him over Ohio State, Oregon, and plenty of others during the 2025 recruiting cycle, but it was understood that it would take some time for him to develop. When you have that five-star label beside your name, it puts a lot of pressure from the outside and I think that is something that Petty has handled well.

It is good news that Petty is going to be back at some point this season and won't have to miss any time. Even if he does not see the field much in a starting role, being able to be out there and practice and continue to get reps is valuable for any young player, but especially an offensive lineman.

Will Petty come back and challenge for playing time? I don't think it is out of the question given that Georgia Tech is going to be playing a number of new starters up front.

It won't be easy though. Ethan Mackenny is going to be the team's left tackle, Joseph Ionata is slated to be the new starting center for Georgia Tech, and one of Malachi Carney or Markell Samuel is going to be the right guard. That leaves the left guard position and right tackle open, though I think either Samuel or third-year player Jameson Riggs will be holding that spot down.

However, if any of these players disappoint, Petty could come and take their position.

I think the bottom line is that it will be good to have him on the field practicing in the coming weeks instead of being sidelined for a longer period of time. His talent is undeniable, and I still believe his future is bright in Atlanta.