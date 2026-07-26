Everything You Need to Know About Georgia Tech's Offensive Line Entering Fall Camp

Since being hired as the head coach in 2023, Brent Key has built Georgia Tech around strong offensive line play. As a former Yellow Jackets offensive lineman, Key has molded this program to fit the vision he had and in every season, Georgia Tech has had one of the ACC's best offensive lines.

There are a few players they will have to replace, but it would be a surprise if Georgia Tech does not have another strong front five.

Keylan Rutledge became the first Georgia Tech first-round pick since 2010; Joe Fusile was a multi-year starter at left guard, and both Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola manned the center positions. Not only that, but Geep Wade left for Nebraska after three seasons with the program, but a familiar face is back at Georgia Tech. After spending a season at App State, former Georgia Tech assistant O-Line coach Allen Mogridge is back on The Flats.

As fall camp approaches, here is everything you need to know about Georgia Tech's offensive line.

Returners

Ethan Mackenny (R-Jr)- Mackenny is going to be the Yellow Jackets starter at left tackle and I think that he is in for a big season. After having a lot of veteran talent around him the past couple of seasons, Mackenny is going to be one of the leaders of the room now. In 757 snaps last season, Mackenny finished with a 67.8 grade on Pro Football Focus.

Malachi Carney (R-Sr)- Carney is moving from right tackle to right guard this season for Georgia Tech. Like Mackenny, Carney is going to be counted on for veteran leadership in this room. In 768 snaps last season, Carney finished with a 67.9 grade, including a 72.1 pass-blocking grade.

Kevin Peay Jr (R-Fr)- Peay Jr is expected to compete for the left guard spot and he has been an impressive player who has developed quickly.

Xavier Canales (R-Fr)- Canales is a redshirt freshman that is going to be competing to be a factor in this room in 2026. Georgia Tech has open competitions ongoing at left guard and right tackle, but the depth still has to be worked out as well.

Jimmy Bryson (R-Fr)- With Joseph Ionata likely being the center for Georgia Tech this season, Bryson is likely going to be in contention for the backup spot and have another developmental season.

Blake Belin (R-Fr)- Belin is switching over to the offensive line after joining the program on the other side of the ball. I would not look for him to make an immediate impact and will take some time to develop.

Will Reed (R-Sr)- Reed came to Georgia Tech last season after transferring in from Princeton and will be in contention for either of the starting positions or to be a key reserve for the Yellow Jackets.

Jameson Riggs (R-Soph)- After two years of development and seeing snaps periodically, Riggs looks ready to challenge for the starting spot at right tackle. Last season, Riggs finished with a 48.8 overall grade at PFF in 196 snaps. He is a candidate to be a breakout player this season.

Andrew Rosinski (R-Soph)- Rosinski is in his second year with the Yellow Jackets after transferring over from North Carolina. He is going to enter fall camp competing for playing time.

Josh Petty (Soph)- A former five-star recruit, Petty battled injuries in the spring and played sparingly as a freshman.

Jordan Floyd (R-Soph)- Floyd is a monstrous offensive lineman who has been developing over the past couple of seasons and could be ready to challenge for a spot high atop the depth chart.

Newcomers

Joseph Ionata (R-Soph)- Ionata is transferring in from Alabama and is the favorite to be the new starting center for Georgia Tech.

Markell Samuel (R-Sr)- Samuel brings plenty of experience with him after stops at App State and Oklahoma State and is going to be competing for one of the open spots up front or to be the top depth option.

Courtlin and Courtney Heard (Fr)- Courtlin and his brother Courtney drew rave reviews this spring and while it is tough for true freshmen, especially on the offensive line, but if any of the true freshmen are going to challenge for snaps this season, it is both of these players. At the least, it will be a key developmental season for them.

Favour Edwin (R-Soph)- Edwin is coming to Georgia Tech after spending the last two seasons at Auburn. He will be competing for playing time in his third collegiate season.

Krew Moledor (Fr)- Moledor is likely to take a developmental season and be a contributor in future seasons for the Yellow Jackets.

Who are the starters?

LT- Ethan Mackenny

LG- Kevin Peay Jr

C- Joseph Ionata

RG- Malachi Carney

RT- Jameson Riggs

The two spots to watch are going to be left guard and right tackle, assuming that Ionata keeps the center position locked down.

Biggest Question- Who emerges at left guard and right tackle?

Georgia Tech prides itself on having competition at every position and the left guard and right tackle spots are going to be the ones to watch.

It is not just those two spots, it is also to see how the depth chart shakes out. This unit is light on overall experience aside from a handful of players and there are more than a few questions to be answered over the next month.

Bottom Line

Even with some of the inexperience, Key has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this position group. The talent is there for them to be a reliable unit, but will there be any steps back after losing a first-round pick like Rutledge?