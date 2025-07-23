Brent Key Shares His Reaction to Buster Faulkner Getting A Big Contract Extension
One of the best offensive coordinators in the country got a contract extension today. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was given a two-year contract extension that will pay him $1.5 million per year. Faulkner now becomes one of the highest paid assistants in the ACC and among the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the country. Per Thamel, it is the largest assistant coaching contract ever given out at Georgia Tech
The report about the extension came a few hours before Georgia Tech took the podium at ACC media days and when asked about Faulkner getting the extension, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key had this to say:
"Yeah, first off, Buster is not only an extremely respected football coach, but he's a very dear friend. Him and his family, they're very close. I entrust him with the offense. I entrust him with putting a plan together. We converse a lot and talk a lot. He's one of the closest confidants I have on the entire staff with a lot of things. But at the end of the day, I trust Buster Faulkner.
Look, what transpired with that, that just is another sign that shows the commitment that starts with Dr. Cabrera, with his commitment to Georgia Tech athletics and his commitment to Georgia Tech football, and giving us the resources to compete with anybody out there, anybody in the country.
I can't thank him enough for allowing those things to continue to happen. But at the same time, it's no different than I talk to the players about all the time. There's one thing to walk in somebody's office and ask them for an increase in NIL or go out and earn it, and we're very transparent when it comes to these things. I want people to earn what they get, earn what they go out and receive, not just have it given to them. We talk about that.
To have a coach mimic that same thing, there's not anybody up here that's going to disagree. He's the best play caller in the country. Talk about getting the ball in the hands of different guys, and we've got a lot of really good skill players on offense this year. Everybody talks about running the football, by the way. We're throwing the ball 70 to 75 times a game this year, at minimum (laughter).
But I'm excited for him, excited for the opportunity, but more excited for these players to be able to have continuity on the staff. Continuity on your team, retention of your team, your roster, continuity on your coaching staff. That shows stability of a program."
This is a significant move for Georgia Tech Football and shows their commitment to Brent Key and this program. This is the first significant move for new athletic director Ryan Alpert and one that should have Georgia Tech competing in the ACC for as long as the duo is together.
Before his arrival, Georgia Tech had one of the worst offenses in the ACC, but they have become one of the best under his direction. The running game, in particular, has been a strength for the program, and he has gotten the most out of Haynes King since he transferred in from Texas A&M.
Faulkner has had King as his starting quarterback every season, and the duo should have another big season on that side of the ball.
King is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks as well. After a good debut season with Georgia Tech in 2023, King was showing improvements in plenty of areas last season (particularly cutting down his turnovers and becoming more efficient), but injuries unfortunately played a crucial role in how his season played out. He was forced to miss games against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and even when he came back against Miami and NC State, he was clearly hampered by the injury. He came all the way back for the last game of the regular season against Georgia and had one of the guttiest performances of the season as the Yellow Jackets nearly pulled off the upset against the Bulldogs.