Brent Key Shares His Thoughts On The New Nine-Game ACC Conference Schedule
On Monday, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips released a statement that the ACC and its 17 athletic directors had agreed to the new conference change. There was a lot of reaction from the conference moving in this direction and deciding to install a similar format to what the other major Power Four conferences are doing. Yesterday, I talked about what it could mean for Georgia Tech.
“It means fewer games for ACC opponents against Group of 5 opponents and fewer chances for those programs to play quality opponents. For Georgia Tech, the direct result will not change their rivalry they have every year with the Georgia Bulldogs at the end of the season. However, it will change their non-conference schedule and some of their availability to play teams. They will face Colorado for the final game of the home-and-home series and Tennessee for the first time, starting next year, and kick off a home-and-home series. The Yellow Jackets will have less wiggle room in their scheduling and will have to be very particular about the opponents they choose, especially with how down the ACC has been the past few years."
Key Gives His Thoughts
On Tuesday, in his weekly press conference, head coach Brent Key gave his sentiment on the new nine game conference schedule. Here is what he had to say.
“It's still 12 total, it? I really don't. I mean, 8-2, 9-1, we're set up here to play a lot of really good opponents. We've got a really good conference schedule. We're gonna continue to play really good out of conference opponents. Right, that's the name of the game. You only get so many chances each year to go out and play the game. So I wanna play the best there is all the time,” said Key.
The biggest takeaway from what Coach Key had to say in his presser is that it doesn’t change a thing. The Yellow Jackets will continue to play high-quality non-conference opponents and challenge themselves in preparation for conference play every year. Georgia Tech already has several quality opponents on its schedule in the coming years, including several SEC opponents. These include its annual rivalry games with Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. They also have a couple of games schedule against the legendary program Notre Dame Fighting Irish. One thing is for sure: the Yellow Jackets are not going to back away from tough competition or quality opponents. The new conference schedule won’t be implemented until 2027.
Here is the full statement from the ACC commissioner and what he said yesterday.
“We have been incredibly intentional throughout our discussions on ACC Football, including the future of our conference schedule,” Phillips said. “Today, the Athletic Directors of the 17 football-playing institutions overwhelmingly supported a regular season schedule that includes nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games each year against Power 4 opponents,” said Phillips.
“This positions the ACC as one of only two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 teams. There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but today’s decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and their respective programs. As specified in the Conference constitution, the model will be presented to the Faculty Athletics Representatives for formal adoption.”