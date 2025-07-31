Buster Faulkner Gives Update On Freshman QB Grady Adamson's Progression And His Opportunity To Learn In 2025
Georgia Tech has one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the country if you ask Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key. Most of the focus is of course going to be on third year starter Haynes King, as well as returning redshirt freshman Aaron Philo, but the Yellow Jackets welcomed a new face to the room this fall and that is Grady Adamson. Adamson is a member of the 2025 class for Georgia Tech, one of the best recruiting classes in program history and while he is not going to be asked to start games this season, his development is going to be key for future seasons.
Today after practice, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner spent time talking with the media and he dove into Adamson's progression, where he is right now in his development, and the opportunity he has to learn this year:
"Yeah, it's what I tell everybody all the time. The best thing about the situation that Grady's in, right, is he gets to come in and there is no pressure on him, he gets to come in and learn the offense and there is a senior who is starting so it is a great time for him to come in and learn it, we are deep in the room. You see guys leave programs, all those different things, but the guys that stay, learn the offense, right? They get millions of reps at that position. It takes a million reps, right? They end up better in the long run. And we're excited about him. He's shown a lot of promise since he got here this summer. And I think it's a really, really good situation for him to be in. And us, obviously, here at Georgia Tech."
Adamson was not on campus during the spring, but was one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the 2025 class and here is what quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke said about him and what he is looking forward to seeing out of Adamson:
"Yeah so my process in terms of evaluating the quarterbacks a little bit different than maybe some guys around the country, and I'm going to spend a lot more time peeling back the onion and finding out what they're like inside. And to me, I usually typically evaluate between 100 and 150 guys in each class. And that gets shrunk down to probably 50, and then I'll continue to evaluate those guys. And I know the landscape of college football doesn't necessarily lend itself to relationships these days. I'm still a relationship guy I want to build a good relationship I want those guys to understand I care about them that I'm here for them and I truly believe if they know that they care about you That they're gonna work harder for you and Grady is one of those guys very athletic really smart But it starts with toughness And every time I turned on his film or I went down to see him you could those things he's really excited to to get here in the next couple months and be a part of this he stays in touch with all of our guys I talked to him every single week you know he probably wishes he was here right now he's missing out on some development right now but very excited about the future of of Grady."
The present for Georgia Tech at the quarterback position looks really good, but the future is not too shabby either.