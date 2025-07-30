Buster Faulkner is Fired Up About His Extension With GT: "There's not another place in the world I'd rather be"
Ever since he was hired in 2023, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has had the Yellow Jackets among the best offenses in the ACC, and he was recently given a contract extensionfor his results over the past couple of seasons. After Georgia Tech wrapped up its second day of fall camp, Faulkner spoke with the media for the first time since getting that extension and Faulkner was nothing but grateful for the opportunity that was given to him:
"Absolutely I start with Coach Key and his commitment, I can't thank him enough and his commitment to Georgia Tech, that is the best thing about working for Coach Key, he loves this place and he wants to do everything that he can to win. He takes care of his staff and I am just grateful for the opportunity and very understanding that we got a job to do for Georgia Tech and Coach Key. Obviously, Dr. Cabrera and what he's done and what he's done for this program over the last several years and the commitment that he's made. You know, obviously it speaks, right? So super excited, you know, other guys, obviously J Batt and what he did his two years here, and Jon Palumbo and obviously Ryan coming on now. I mean, what better time to be at Georgia Tech? Being in this state means a lot to me. I've said that over the last couple years. There's not another place in the world I'd rather be. I've said it, I mean it, and just really excited about, you know, what the future holds, you know, for this place."
Faulkner was also asked about being recognized as one of the top coordinators in college football:
"Well, what it says is we got great players here, we got great commitment from the head coach, all right, and we We've got a great staff, right? It's not just one man. There's a lot guys in there, you know, all the way down from obviously Geep Wade, Norval McKenzie, Chris Weinke. We've all been here now for three years together. And then Trent McKnight, the last two years, right? And then there's other guys, Dylan Dockery, A .J. Erdely, DeAndre Smelter, right? Those guys have been phenomenal in everything that we ask him to do with ideas, presenting different things. And And then we obviously we added Brian Bohannon and he's a guy that's been a head coach for 13 years. Got great offensive ideas. He brings another whole, another element to, you know, to what we're trying to do, right? So we got a great staff and that's where that goes. That's for all of us."
Before his arrival, Georgia Tech had one of the worst offenses in the ACC, but they have become one of the best under his direction. The running game, in particular, has been a strength for the program, and he has gotten the most out of Haynes King since he transferred in from Texas A&M.
Faulkner has had King as his starting quarterback every season, and the duo should have another big season on that side of the ball.
King is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks as well. After a good debut season with Georgia Tech in 2023, King was showing improvements in plenty of areas last season (particularly cutting down his turnovers and becoming more efficient), but injuries unfortunately played a crucial role in how his season played out. He was forced to miss games against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and even when he came back against Miami and NC State, he was clearly hampered by the injury. He came all the way back for the last game of the regular season against Georgia and had one of the guttiest performances of the season as the Yellow Jackets nearly pulled off the upset against the Bulldogs.