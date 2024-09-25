Can Georgia Tech's Offensive Line Find A Way To Get Back on Track?
When you look at Georgia Tech's 31-19 loss to Louisville, it had a lot to do with the lack of production from the run game and the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets getting pushed around by a very good Louisville front seven.
Running backs Jamal Haynes and true freshman Trelain Maddox both averaged less than two yards per carry on a combined 24 rush attempts. Quarterback Haynes King was the leading rusher for the Yellow Jackets with 58 yards on 14 carries and a lone rushing touchdown. Aside from King's backward pass in the first quarter that ended up being scored for a touchdown for the Cardinals, he played exceptionally well, finishing with 312 passing yards. King's connection with dynamic receivers Eric Singleton and Malik Rutherford seems to uptick every week; both made explosive catches for 45 and 51 yards. However, for Tech to be a consistent winner moving forward they must have better production from the backfield.
Now it is not all bad news for the offensive line. They have not allowed a sack this season and do hold up well in pass protection, but the run blocking is where there has been a struggle. When looking at run blocking grades on PFF (Pro Football Focus), it leaves a lot to be d.
LT Corey Robinson- 59.6 run blocking grade
C Weston Franklin- 67.4
RT Jordan Williams- 65.5
RG Keylan Rutledge- 63.6
LG Joe Fusile- 59.6
LT Jordan Brown- 49.9
Again, these are not among the worst numbers in the country, but it shows a dropoff from a year ago and it is noticeable when watching them.
The next question moving forward for Tech heading into their idle week is whether they can make adjustments on the offensive line that will allow blockers to extend into the second level of the defense creating wider running lanes. After leading the ACC in rushing a season ago, the rushing attack has not been as imposing this year and it showed on Saturday vs Louisville. Currently, Georgia Tech is 10th in the ACC in rushing, averaging 163.0 yards per game on the ground. The last two games against Power Four competition have been the most concerning. Against the Cardinals on Saturday, Georgia Tech totaled 98 yards on 37 carries and averaged 2.6 yards per carry. Against Syracuse, the Yellow Jackets totaled 112 yards on 24 attempts and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Georgia Tech wants to have a physical identity on offense, but the running game has not found a way to get going and that has meant Haynes King and the passing game have had to do a lot of heavy lifting on offense.
The running backs in particular have not been able to have much success this year, as King has also led the team in rushing in the last two games vs power four teams. Against Louisville and Syracuse, Jamal Haynes has 60 yards on 23 carries, averaging less than three yards per carry. Another running back has not emerged as a No. 2 option behind Haynes and that has left the offense without much of a rushing identity.
Can they get back to running the ball well? I think so, but it has been disappointing to watch so far.
Looking Ahead To Duke
Two weeks from now the currently undefeated Duke Blue Devils will travel to Atlanta. Duke has yet to play a strong opponent to this point, with their biggest win this season coming by defeating Northwestern by six points in a double-overtime thriller. Aside from the week one matchup against Elon, the Blue Devils have surrendered over 100 yards on the ground in three consecutive games. Currently ranked No. 60 in rushing defense, this may be the game last year's 1,000-yard rusher and the offensive line can get back on track.